ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4720LW_0jdCuBjs00

Portugal manager Fernando Santos said it’s time to “leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone” as he tried to put an end to recent controversy surrounding the former Manchester United striker.

Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s World Cup 2022 last 16 clash with Switzerland after Santos admitted he wasn’t happy with the striker’s reaction to being substituted in a group stage defeat to South Korea.

The Portuguese Football Federation then issued a public denial of reports claiming that the 37-year-old had threatened to leave the national team after losing his starting spot.

"I think it's high time to leave Ronaldo alone," Santos told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Morocco.

"He has never told me that he wanted to leave our national team and I think it's high time we stopped with this conversation, that we stop with the polemics."

Ronaldo’s starting place against Morocco is in doubt after his replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, scored a sensational hat-trick in a 6-1 win over the Swiss.

It was Portugal’s most convincing performance of the tournament so far and set up a clash with Morocco, who defeated Spain on penalties.

Santos was asked about how he broke the news to Ronaldo that he had lost his place.

"I spoke to him after lunch on the day of the game and invited him into my office,” he said.

"For obvious reasons, Cristiano was not very happy about it as he has always been the starting player.

“He told me: 'Do you really think it's a good idea?' but we had a normal conversation in which I explained my viewpoints and of course he accepted them. We had a frank and normal conversation."

Ronaldo scored a penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 opening win over Ghana but hasn’t found the net since.

The veteran is his country’s all-time top scorer and captain, but he is currently without a club; his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
The Spun

Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
People

Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'

"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy