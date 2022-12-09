"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow

Portugal manager Fernando Santos said it’s time to “leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone” as he tried to put an end to recent controversy surrounding the former Manchester United striker.

Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s World Cup 2022 last 16 clash with Switzerland after Santos admitted he wasn’t happy with the striker’s reaction to being substituted in a group stage defeat to South Korea.

The Portuguese Football Federation then issued a public denial of reports claiming that the 37-year-old had threatened to leave the national team after losing his starting spot.

"I think it's high time to leave Ronaldo alone," Santos told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Morocco.

"He has never told me that he wanted to leave our national team and I think it's high time we stopped with this conversation, that we stop with the polemics."

Ronaldo’s starting place against Morocco is in doubt after his replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, scored a sensational hat-trick in a 6-1 win over the Swiss.

It was Portugal’s most convincing performance of the tournament so far and set up a clash with Morocco, who defeated Spain on penalties.

Santos was asked about how he broke the news to Ronaldo that he had lost his place.

"I spoke to him after lunch on the day of the game and invited him into my office,” he said.

"For obvious reasons, Cristiano was not very happy about it as he has always been the starting player.

“He told me: 'Do you really think it's a good idea?' but we had a normal conversation in which I explained my viewpoints and of course he accepted them. We had a frank and normal conversation."

Ronaldo scored a penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 opening win over Ghana but hasn’t found the net since.

The veteran is his country’s all-time top scorer and captain, but he is currently without a club; his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.