ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Baker Mayfield once tried (and failed) to recruit Van Jefferson in college

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaI3t_0jdCu8Aw00

Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson have only been teammates for a couple of days, but Mayfield has known about Jefferson for much longer than that. Mayfield wanted to be on the same team as Jefferson years ago when the two were in college.

After the Rams’ miraculous win over the Raiders on Thursday night, which was sealed by a touchdown last-second touchdown pass from Mayfield to Jefferson, Baker told reporters about the time he tried to recruit Van to Oklahoma.

However, he got no response back from the wide receiver, so he wasn’t thrilled with Jefferson before he redeemed himself with a great TD grab to win the game.

“Van and I go back. I’m not very happy with Van until now,” Mayfield joked. “I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma. He wouldn’t text or call back. He owes me one and he got me right there. I was messing with him about that when I first got here. But seeing the coverage and I was truly shocked they pressed him up for 15 seconds left knowing that we didn’t have any timeouts left. He did a great job winning off the line of scrimmage and going and making a play. That was just a ’put it up for him and make a play.’”

Jefferson laughed about it on Twitter afterwards, too, saying it’s a “true story.” He may not have answered Mayfield’s calls then, but he did on Thursday night.

It’s only one game, but at least Mayfield provided a spark and some hope for a Rams team that’s been struggling badly as of late.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State WR with close ties to Oregon coach Junior Adams enters transfer portal

When it comes to players entering the transfer portal in college football, a common thing that fans often do is try to figure out what connections there are between said player and their own team, hoping to find a link that might bring the prospect to their town. For the Oregon Ducks, there are some easy connections to see when it comes to former Michigan State Spartans’ wide receiver Germie Bernard, who entered the portal this week after one season in East Lansing. Bernard, who was a 4-star recruit in 2022 and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 37 WR in...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Remembering Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What uniform will Penn State wear in the Rose Bowl?

Penn State is going all white for its appearance in this season’s Rose Bowl. After the official Twitter account of the Rose Bowl Game spoiled the uniform news earlier in the day, Penn State later announced it will indeed be wearing its road whites in Pasadena. It also appears as though Utah will be wearing red for the game rather than one of its alternate looks. Utah will be designated as the home team for the game as the higher-ranked team and the Pac-12 champion, while Penn State comes into the game as the third-place team in the Big Ten East...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy