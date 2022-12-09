Baker Mayfield once tried (and failed) to recruit Van Jefferson in college

Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson have only been teammates for a couple of days, but Mayfield has known about Jefferson for much longer than that. Mayfield wanted to be on the same team as Jefferson years ago when the two were in college.

After the Rams’ miraculous win over the Raiders on Thursday night, which was sealed by a touchdown last-second touchdown pass from Mayfield to Jefferson, Baker told reporters about the time he tried to recruit Van to Oklahoma.

However, he got no response back from the wide receiver, so he wasn’t thrilled with Jefferson before he redeemed himself with a great TD grab to win the game.

“Van and I go back. I’m not very happy with Van until now,” Mayfield joked. “I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma. He wouldn’t text or call back. He owes me one and he got me right there. I was messing with him about that when I first got here. But seeing the coverage and I was truly shocked they pressed him up for 15 seconds left knowing that we didn’t have any timeouts left. He did a great job winning off the line of scrimmage and going and making a play. That was just a ’put it up for him and make a play.’”

Jefferson laughed about it on Twitter afterwards, too, saying it’s a “true story.” He may not have answered Mayfield’s calls then, but he did on Thursday night.

It’s only one game, but at least Mayfield provided a spark and some hope for a Rams team that’s been struggling badly as of late.