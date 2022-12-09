ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Historic Home Tour highlight old Georgetown

Preservation Georgetown’s Home for the Holidays tour featured five beautifully decorated homes in Georgetown’s beautiful Old Town District. The group hosted the annual holiday home tour December 10 and 11. “Preservation Georgetown is very excited to return the home tour to its treasured holiday time period,” stated club president Mickie Ross. “The home tour has been a tradition for more than…
GEORGETOWN, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Morocco World Cup soccer goalie sends message to Austin students

AUSTIN, Texas - Morocco World Cup Soccer goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou took time out to send the students at Harmony School of Excellence a video message of encouragement and a virtual hug. The school says the soccer star has two cousins who graduated from HSE, so he wanted to send...
AUSTIN, TX
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
AUSTIN, TX

