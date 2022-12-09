ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WKRN

Nashville 2022: Madison Station Redevelopment

The IDB is going to vote to move forward a project that will help transform the Madison area. The IDB is going to vote to move forward a project that will help transform the Madison area. TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Gives Back: MNPD's Christmas Basket Outreach Program

This week’s News 2 Gives Back pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late Metro Nashville police chief, Joe Casey. The longtime leader died this year. Casey started the popular Christmas Basket Outreach Program by delivering to just two families in 1961. Metro Police Christmas Charities. News...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened

A man was charged after police caught him trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend. A man was charged after police caught him trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect in high-profile burglary crashes on Nolensville Pike

Former state lawmaker Beth Harwell said the man accused of burglarizing her home was involved in a crash on Nolensville Pike Tuesday. Suspect in high-profile burglary crashes on Nolensville …. Former state lawmaker Beth Harwell said the man accused of burglarizing her home was involved in a crash on Nolensville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man critically injured in stabbing at Antioch home

Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight. Man critically injured in stabbing at Antioch home. Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight. News 2 Gives Back:...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Cocaine found after police pursuit in North Nashville. A 22-year-old man was charged after he allegedly led police on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine. 50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened. A man was charged after police caught him trying...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Secret Santa for South Nashville students

TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months Tennessee State University choir students will be on their way to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. Nolensville police taking patrol requests for those …. The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas. Remembering plane crash victims 45 years later. Forty-five years ago, the Evansville basketball team was killed in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro

News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville

A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s...
NASHVILLE, TN

