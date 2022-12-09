Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
South Nashville family gives warning after finding squatter in their home
A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South...
WKRN
Nashville 2022: Madison Station Redevelopment
The IDB is going to vote to move forward a project that will help transform the Madison area. The IDB is going to vote to move forward a project that will help transform the Madison area. TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months...
WKRN
News 2 Gives Back: MNPD's Christmas Basket Outreach Program
This week’s News 2 Gives Back pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late Metro Nashville police chief, Joe Casey. The longtime leader died this year. Casey started the popular Christmas Basket Outreach Program by delivering to just two families in 1961. Metro Police Christmas Charities. News...
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
WKRN
50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened
A man was charged after police caught him trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend. A man was charged after police caught him trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
WKRN
Suspect in high-profile burglary crashes on Nolensville Pike
Former state lawmaker Beth Harwell said the man accused of burglarizing her home was involved in a crash on Nolensville Pike Tuesday. Suspect in high-profile burglary crashes on Nolensville …. Former state lawmaker Beth Harwell said the man accused of burglarizing her home was involved in a crash on Nolensville...
WKRN
Man critically injured in stabbing at Antioch home
Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight. Man critically injured in stabbing at Antioch home. Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight. News 2 Gives Back:...
WKRN
Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K from church where he worked
A Hendersonville man faces theft charges for stealing from the church where he worked, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K …. A Hendersonville man faces theft charges for stealing from the church where he worked, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
‘He was just unresponsive’: Nashville mother warns parents to take flu seriously after baby boy dies
A Nashville mother is warning others about the threat of a tripledemic after her baby boy suddenly died.
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County.
WKRN
Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Cocaine found after police pursuit in North Nashville. A 22-year-old man was charged after he allegedly led police on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine. 50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened. A man was charged after police caught him trying...
WKRN
Secret Santa for South Nashville students
TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months Tennessee State University choir students will be on their way to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WKRN
Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN
Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. Nolensville police taking patrol requests for those …. The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas. Remembering plane crash victims 45 years later. Forty-five years ago, the Evansville basketball team was killed in a...
WKRN
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
WKRN
New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro
News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
WKRN
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0