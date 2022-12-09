ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Mayor Coogan responds after Neo-Nazi group protests Fall River Drag Queen Story Time

The Mayor of Fall River has responded after a group of protestors attempted to stop residents from entering the library to attend an event this weekend. On Saturday morning, members of Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, were outside of the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street protesting Drag Queen Story Time being put on by the Fall River Pride Committee.
FALL RIVER, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
DEDHAM, MA
Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week

Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NEWPORT, RI
Organ player blows Rochester Historical Society away

“I hope there are some Charlie Brown fans out there,” said organ player Bruce Gardzina before playing “Christmas Time is Here” on the rare vocalion reed organ. Gardzina played classic Christmas tunes for the public to enjoy at the Rochester Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Dec. 11.
ROCHESTER, MA
Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads

“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million

SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been...
SANDWICH, MA
Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA

