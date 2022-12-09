Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Mayor Coogan responds after Neo-Nazi group protests Fall River Drag Queen Story Time
The Mayor of Fall River has responded after a group of protestors attempted to stop residents from entering the library to attend an event this weekend. On Saturday morning, members of Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, were outside of the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street protesting Drag Queen Story Time being put on by the Fall River Pride Committee.
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
newportthisweek.com
Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week
Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
theweektoday.com
Organ player blows Rochester Historical Society away
“I hope there are some Charlie Brown fans out there,” said organ player Bruce Gardzina before playing “Christmas Time is Here” on the rare vocalion reed organ. Gardzina played classic Christmas tunes for the public to enjoy at the Rochester Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Baphomet Appears in New Bedford’s Clasky Common, Later Removed
NEW BEDFORD — A depiction of the Gnostic figure Baphomet was placed among the holiday decorations in New Bedford’s Clasky Common on Sunday, but removed later on in the day. The occult icon appeared in the park early Sunday in the northeast corner of the park, a wooden...
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads
“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
capecod.com
Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been...
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – Hope Street Merchants – Santa, shop, music, Menorahs
The Hope Street Merchants Association continues their holiday celebration with the next week weekends – and every day, of course. December 10th & 11th will be celebrated with “Santa and Ugly Sweaters on Hope”. December 17th & 18th will be “Music and Menorahs on Hope”. The special...
ecori.org
Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health
Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
