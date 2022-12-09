Read full article on original website
The five best houseplants for beginners
Have you ever wanted to live in a house filled with lush, beautiful greenery, but you’ve never owned a houseplant and don’t know where to start? Have no fear; we’re here to help!. Your plant selection is essential to your success. We’ve compiled a list of the...
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots
Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
The Best Self-Watering Planters for Your Home, Deck or Patio
Watering your indoor and outdoor plants can be a chore when the weather is hot and dry. So is finding a neighbor to take care of them when you’re out of town for work or vacation. Self-watering planters can save your greenery — not just your plants, but also your hard-earned money wasted when water from a sprinkler or hose runs off or evaporates before it can soak in.
The Flowers of the Holy Night
Its festive and bright mixture of red and green foliage makes it one of the most iconic and popular plants for Christmas. And I said to myself, “Why is that?” What I found was an interesting story. In the 14th Century, the poinsettia represented a symbol of purity...
Cutting Back The Trees
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
Why not a garage floor for Christmas?
Steve and I were visiting with a client a few weeks ago. They decided on the Medici solution for their garage floor coating. And as they made that decision, the wife says, “Merry Christmas, honey!” I thought, “Why not? Why not a garage floor for Christmas?”. As...
10 Things To Consider Before Planting A Fruit Tree In Your Backyard
There are plenty of benefits to growing your own fruit in your backyard, but before you go and make space for a new tree, there are a few considerations to ask.
16 Stylish Front Door Decor Ideas for Every Season
If your existing entrance is lacking wow factor, it’s time to think up new front door decor ideas. There are so many innovative, DIY-friendly ways to jazz up your exterior door (and the surrounding front stoop). An ornate wreath, hanging flower baskets, mosaic house numbers, and a gorgeous door knocker are all ways to enhance your home’s curb appeal and lift your spirits in a major way after a long day. “Never underestimate the power of a great front door—it sets the tone and is such a warm welcome for holiday guests coming over this time of year,” says Austin-based Camille Styles, founder of Casa Zuma and Camillestyles.com. “Plus I get so much joy from seeing my own decked out front porch whenever I pull in the driveway!”
Man Grows Houseplants Using Vegetables and Food Scraps and We're Amazed
We had no idea this was a thing…
Painted headboard ideas – 10 quick and clever DIY projects that will transform a bland bedroom
No bedroom is complete without a headboard, we say, but if you've inherited a bed that's either lacking in that department, or has one but it feels a bit lackluster, a painted headboard could be the answer. A painted headboard could take many forms, but more often than not, it's...
8 best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter
The escalating cost of living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with...
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering
These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
Should Price Be the Determining Factor When You Buy Plants?
When I was a new gardener and every penny mattered, I looked for the least expensive flowers to fill my porch pots. I had yet to learn why some plants cost more than others, and more importantly, why some flowers were worth more. Now that I’ve been working in horticulture...
This rustic concrete home in Tulum is nestled within a tropical garden
Designed by Mexican studio CO-LAB Design Office, Villa Petricor is a beautiful 300-square-meter home located on a sleek and angled property in the town of Tulum. The site is surrounded by stunning tropical vegetation and welcomes the cool prevailing winds that blow through the region. The home was designed to inculcate an intimate relationship between the residents and the natural surroundings.
How to Create a Living Wall That Brings the Outdoors In
You don’t have to be a plant expert to obsess about a living wall—these vertical gardens are super cool! A living wall brings the outdoors in with a cascade of indoor plants. The result is a living work of art that transforms as it grows, and a stunning decor element that elevates any space. Gennaro Brooks-Church, who founded Eco Brooklyn to install living plant walls, says it best: “To be able to put hundreds of plants on a wall? It’s like magic.”
How and When to Prune Apple Trees
When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
