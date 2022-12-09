Read full article on original website
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Upcoming DC movies: Aquaman 2, The Flash, Blue Beetle and more
The full list of upcoming DC movies, including The Batman, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 3, Supergirl and more
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
ComicBook
The Batman VFX Supervisor Reveals Secrets to Batmobile Chase
The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
game-news24.com
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
James Gunn Is About To Make Everyone Dancing On DC Films' Grave Look Really Dumb
For an outside observer, it's pretty clear that the DC Extended Universe has been struggling for a while now. Cringeworthy movie moments and storylines that disappear without explanation are one thing, but ever since "Batgirl's" cancelation, fans have been worried about the future of upcoming movies. Some of the worries...
The Spot Will Menace The Multiverse Of Spider-Men In Both Upcoming Spider-Verse Movies
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a surprisingly big hit for Sony and Marvel in general. It marked the first time that the character appeared in animated form for a theatrical release, and it brought the character of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to the forefront of the story, serving as an origin story for his version of Spider-Man. It paid off big-time. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was critically acclaimed, garnering a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $384 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
DC Fans Are Feeling The Pain Over Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation
It seems the changing tides at Warner Bros. Discovery have finally come for Wonder Woman. In the wake of the news that "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and "Shazam!" producer Peter Safran would unite to lead the newly-formed DC Studios, the company's slate of cinematic superheroes has seen some major shake-ups (via The Hollywood Reporter). The list of potential changes stretches wide, with "Black Adam 2" being on the rocks, Jason Momoa potentially getting recast as Lobo of Aquaman, and even Henry Cavill's long-awaited return as Superman up in the air. Unfortunately for "Wonder Woman" fans, it also appears that "Wonder Woman 3" has been scrapped.
The Ending Of Rick And Morty Season 6 Explained
Spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6 ahead. Every season of "Rick and Morty" is a self-referential tour of chaos through various movie spoofs, genre tropes, and — occasionally — real drama. Season 6 is no exception to this rule, though it does introduce some fun twists to the formula that help keep things fresh. After the relative mixed bag of Season 5, some viewers may have feared that the series was headed for stale territory. The good news is that "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is a stellar return to form, delivering high-concept episodic stories and just enough big-picture narrative to tie it all together.
Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
ComicBook
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Lady Lylla Details To Get You Pumped For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films will launch in 2023 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" looks set to be something of a tearjerker. Director James Gunn has spoken several times about his desire to wrap up the stories of many of the characters he has helped bring to life on the big screen, meaning that certain characters might well be in the firing line.
Polygon
Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game will include the late Kevin Conroy as Batman
Batman is joining the long-awaited Rocksteady supervillain game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Batman’s appearance in the game was announced at The Game Awards 2022, in a new trailer that also revealed that the Caped Crusader will be voiced by Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who died last month. The game also, finally, received a release date of May 26, 2023.
