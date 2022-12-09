ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season

By Brandy Lawrence
woay.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey Advises Caution with Holiday Package Deliveries

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season because of the popularity of online shopping. Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches, so it is important for consumers to take precautions. “Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping?” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. These porch pirates will prey upon...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Rise In Missing People In WV

Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wwnrradio.com

WV Program Mentors People Re-Entering Society After Prison

West Virginia’s prison population has ballooned, and formerly incarcerated people face numerous obstacles when they are released. A Charleston-based program pairs them with mentors for one year, to help them successfully adjust and reorient their lives. Amber Blankenship, peer-entry program coordinator with the REACH Initiative, said most people typically...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty

This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy