1450wlaf.com
Partin prepares to make final pizza at Charley’s Pizza
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- For many, it’s hard to imagine Charley’s Pizza without the affable Jerry Partin at the helm. But as of Jan. 1, Partin is hanging up his apron. “It has been one good experience after another,” Partin said. Seated at the first booth on the left on a rainy afternoon Partin smiled talking about the last four decades.
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel. The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season. Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
Christmas Miracle: Baby girl home for holidays after spending 10 months in NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a baby needs intensive care, the crisis ripples through the family. Admission to the NICU happens most often because the baby is born prematurely or at low birth weight. It happens more often than you may think. In 2021, 1 in 9 babies were born...
