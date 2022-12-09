Read full article on original website
Lake Marble Falls refill delayed until February
Lake Marble Falls will not be returned to its normal lake level until February, rather than early January as first reported, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Normally at 737 feet above mean sea level, the lake level was dropped by seven feet in October for repairs to Max Stracke Dam. It is currently at 730.79 feet msl and was originally due to begin refilling Dec. 26.
In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Extended colder stretch of weather on the way
We are tracking a large-scale change in the weather pattern that will allow multiple strong cold fronts to plow through central Texas over the next two weeks. -- David Yeomans
LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
Cable cuts cause of 10-hour Vyve Broadband outage; service restored
Most Vyve Broadband customers in the Highland Lakes should have restored internet service Friday morning after an area-wide outage that began around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Service was fully restored around midnight, according to a company spokesperson. Commercial fiber was restored at about 6 p.m. Thursday. All fiber-based customers...
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
Did You Know?: How does hail form?
Hail is a form of frozen precipitation that can grow quite large, causing property damage and sometimes turning deadly. In this "Did You Know?" segment, Good Day Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains how hail forms.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
This Texas Hill Country mansion comes with a backyard lazy river and pool slide on its upper balcony
Swimming enthusiasts with an extra $2 million laying around may want to take a look at this 15-acre Hill Country property, which recently took a cut from its April 2022 asking price of nearly $2.3 million. Located in Spicewood — about a 50 minute drive from Austin or an hour...
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
Bell County officials disagree with feds over broadband coverage
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County. “The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”
Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'
‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
37th Street Lights tradition dazzles in Austin
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.
Construction starts next year to make Slaughter Lane safer
Slaughter Lane between MoPac Expressway and Interstate 35 is truly going through a transformation.
