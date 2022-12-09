The Chicago Cubs have officially lost Willson Contreras this off-season as he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past week. However, that was expected and there was some hope when they announced their interest in Christian Vázquez. That hope was wiped away today when Vázquez signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal. Vázquez seemed to be the Cubs' top target this offseason behind the plate. Missing out on him hurts, but there was speculation and even some dreams from the fan base that they might try to trade for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. Those dreams were just shattered today because Murphy was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade that included the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will have no Contreras, no Murphy, and no Vázquez this upcoming season. Now the only question is who will be the Cubs' backstop in 2023?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO