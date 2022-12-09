Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Yankees Rumors: NYY talking outfield trade with 2 teams (not Bryan Reynolds)
The Yankees may not “be done” after signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million extension, but based on the latest intel from Joel Sherman, it certainly sounds like they’re done pursuing free agent outfielders. Most notably, that includes Andrew Benintendi, who, rumor has it, is looking...
3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi
The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Taj Gibson on whether the Chicago Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys
Taj Gibson talked about why the Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys.
3 moves Braves must make after Sean Murphy trade
The Atlanta Braves made a big move in acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade also involving the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are three other moves they can make. The Atlanta Braves‘ World Series title defense tour last season was unsuccessful, as they were eliminated by...
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Cubs miss out on two catching targets, who will fill that need?
The Chicago Cubs have officially lost Willson Contreras this off-season as he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past week. However, that was expected and there was some hope when they announced their interest in Christian Vázquez. That hope was wiped away today when Vázquez signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal. Vázquez seemed to be the Cubs' top target this offseason behind the plate. Missing out on him hurts, but there was speculation and even some dreams from the fan base that they might try to trade for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. Those dreams were just shattered today because Murphy was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade that included the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will have no Contreras, no Murphy, and no Vázquez this upcoming season. Now the only question is who will be the Cubs' backstop in 2023?
Yardbarker
Analyst Reveals Poor Grade For White Sox Offseason So Far
The Chicago White Sox offseason had one big move that will make Southsiders happy. And it wasn’t made by the team’s brass. Tony La Russa stepped down as the club’s manager following the season. The White hired first-time manager Pedro Grifol to take his place. The White Sox offseason has been mostly dull since that hiring. One analyst recently gave the team a poor grade for their offseason up to mid-December.
Chicago Bears schedule: Justin Fields takes on Philadelphia
Chicago Bears schedule: Week 15 Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs
Chicago Cubs News: Kodai Senga Signs, shortstop update, and more
The Chicago Cubs have missed on another free-agent target as Japanese free-agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday. Senga was heavily connected to the Cubs at the beginning of the offseason but in recent weeks, other teams such as the Mets were becoming more popular in the free-agent starting pitcher's market. The 2023 Mets now have an expected payroll that will exceed $300MM and owner Steve Cohen will need to pay an additional $100MM in luxury tax.
FanSided
300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0