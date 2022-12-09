ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi

The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 moves Braves must make after Sean Murphy trade

The Atlanta Braves made a big move in acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade also involving the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are three other moves they can make. The Atlanta Braves‘ World Series title defense tour last season was unsuccessful, as they were eliminated by...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Cubs miss out on two catching targets, who will fill that need?

The Chicago Cubs have officially lost Willson Contreras this off-season as he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past week. However, that was expected and there was some hope when they announced their interest in Christian Vázquez. That hope was wiped away today when Vázquez signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal. Vázquez seemed to be the Cubs' top target this offseason behind the plate. Missing out on him hurts, but there was speculation and even some dreams from the fan base that they might try to trade for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. Those dreams were just shattered today because Murphy was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade that included the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will have no Contreras, no Murphy, and no Vázquez this upcoming season. Now the only question is who will be the Cubs' backstop in 2023?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Analyst Reveals Poor Grade For White Sox Offseason So Far

The Chicago White Sox offseason had one big move that will make Southsiders happy. And it wasn’t made by the team’s brass. Tony La Russa stepped down as the club’s manager following the season. The White hired first-time manager Pedro Grifol to take his place. The White Sox offseason has been mostly dull since that hiring. One analyst recently gave the team a poor grade for their offseason up to mid-December.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Kodai Senga Signs, shortstop update, and more

The Chicago Cubs have missed on another free-agent target as Japanese free-agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday. Senga was heavily connected to the Cubs at the beginning of the offseason but in recent weeks, other teams such as the Mets were becoming more popular in the free-agent starting pitcher's market. The 2023 Mets now have an expected payroll that will exceed $300MM and owner Steve Cohen will need to pay an additional $100MM in luxury tax.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

