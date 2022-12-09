World Cup 2022: Familiar story for Croatia as quarter-final with Brazil goes to extra time

Croatia 's World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Brazil has gone to extra time after it finished 0-0 in 90 minutes – and it's a very familiar story for the 2018 runners-up.

Following their win on penalties against Japan in the last 16, Zlatko Dalic's side find themselves playing extra time for the second successive round at this tournament.

And that will come as little surprise to anyone who's kept track of Croatia's campaigns at major tournaments over the last decade or so...

Extraordinarily, eight of their last nine World Cup and Euros knockout matches have gone to extra time – the one exception being the 2018 World Cup final, where they lost 4-2 to France in normal time.

Including Monday's shootout success, five of those eight have been decided on spot-kicks; being a Croatian football fan is not for faint of heart...

At France 98, their first World Cup since gaining independence, Croatia were knocked out (by the hosts and eventual winners) in the semi-finals without playing extra time; since then, though, the 2018 final aside, they've not had a knockout tie settled in regulation time.

It all began in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008 – the first time in 10 years that they'd made it beyond the group stage of a major finals – where they lost on penalties to Turkey.

At the 2018 World Cup, Croatia became the first team ever to reach the final of the tournament after playing extra time in all of their knockout encounters en route: they beat Denmark and hosts Russia on penalties, then England in extra time.

Brazil last played extra time at the World Cup when they hosted the 2014 edition, defeating Chile on penalties in the last 16; they did likewise to Paraguay in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America.