It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Northern Westchester Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westche…
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
Letter to the Editor: Winston Farm projects bring more questions
Another Winston Farm mailer came the other day calling for support of their proposed transformative project without any (even they take pains to point out) specific or concrete plan. How can any rational person sign a blank check, no matter how trustworthy the payee may be, if they can’t tell you what the check is for? Even with the best intentions stated, increasing job opportunities, for example, there may well be unwanted consequences without specific study. To wit: throughout Saugerties, you can see an abundance of ‘help wanted’ signs indicating businesses are experiencing trouble filling jobs that already exist. If this project adds more pressure to that demand, might it make it even more difficult for existing businesses to secure, or even retain, the workforce they have or need to survive… will they fall prey to the “success” of the Winston Farm project? Further, does the promise of employment draw even more people from out of town, competing with locals and putting more upward pressure on services and housing — at a time with the already inflated “market priced” housing that many locals can’t afford. What is the plan to provide the promised “affordable” housing that would benefit these workers and young families?
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Unemployment continues to decline in area municipalities
ALBANY – Unemployment in Hudson Valley communities fell to 2.3 percent in October compared with 2.8 percent in September, the state Labor Department reported. The City of Newburgh had the highest rate in October, at 3.6 percent. That’s down, though, from 4.5 percent one month earlier. The City...
Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man
PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
Orange County Issues Statement in Preparation of Winter Weather
The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?. Hudson Valley Weather said many schools across the region were delayed today due to the wet, sticky, packing...
New Paltz seeks residents’ feedback as County Waste contract winds down
The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.
Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers
Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
Three-alarm fire damages Maybrook home
MAYBROOK – Fire in a two-story residence at 301 Tower Avenue in Maybrook on Monday caused heavy damage to the structure. As firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was shown on the second floor. The three-alarm blaze brought out several Orange County fire departments. The bulk of the...
UPDATE: Bear hunt extended for 4 days
New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mid-Hudson Clean Energy Hub established
ALBANY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County has been named as one of 12 regional Clean Energy Hubs to serve as centers of outreach, awareness, and education. The Mid-Hudson hub will receive just over $4 million is also designed to help foster residents’ participation, especially those in underserved or otherwise disadvantaged communities, in New York’s clean energy transition.
School opening delayed Monday
The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until...
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
