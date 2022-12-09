ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14

The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss

Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad

Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list

Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion

Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers

Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries

Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson: Could have returned

Johnson (oblique) said he could have gone back in and played in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants if he had to, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Johnson suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. With the game fairly in hand, the Eagles had little reason to put him back in, and Jack Driscoll finished the contest at right tackle. Johnson will now focus on getting healthy enough to suit up Week 15 against the Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers concussion after hard hit on run play, ruled out in eventual loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, and was soon ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson took a hit on a running play in the red zone and appeared to be knocked unconscious. Wilson slowly walked off the field under his own power with the Broncos' medical team, but he would not return.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury

Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports

49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over

Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports

Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again

The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
BUFFALO, NY

