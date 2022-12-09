ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre

Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Southwick: $452,100 for a three-bedroom home

Brian Plante and Catherine Plante acquired the property at 143 North Lake Avenue, Southwick, from Michael R Cormier on Nov. 15, 2022, for $452,100 which represents a price per square foot of $611. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 4,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
SOUTHWICK, MA
WSBS

Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10

A condo in Buzzards Bay that sold for $219,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
WNAW 94.7

Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam

The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500

Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WESTFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Six-bedroom home sells in Feeding Hills for $450,000

Karita Dossantos bought the property at 34 Wilbert Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Marquis Ft Dorothy on Nov. 16, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $126. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy