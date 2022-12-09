Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Sen. Eric Lesser warns of East-West divide in Mass. in farewell speech
State Sen. Eric Lesser, a fierce proponent of East-West passenger rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, warned of acute economic and geographic divisions fracturing the commonwealth during his farewell speech Monday at the State House in Boston. Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat who’s also helped spearhead sports betting legislation on...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
homenewshere.com
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre
Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts
After Sunday night's snowstorm, there are slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads this Monday morning.
Sale closed in Southwick: $452,100 for a three-bedroom home
Brian Plante and Catherine Plante acquired the property at 143 North Lake Avenue, Southwick, from Michael R Cormier on Nov. 15, 2022, for $452,100 which represents a price per square foot of $611. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 4,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
Gas in Springfield area falls to $3.46 even as state prices higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of gas averages $3.46 in greater Springfield, according to the most recent results of AAA’s weekly price survey released Monday. That’s down from $3.56 last week and $3.84 a month ago but still higher than the $3.34 recorded a year ago. The average...
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10
A condo in Buzzards Bay that sold for $219,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500
Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane
No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
Careful: Some MA Residents Could Be Fined When Shoveling Snow This Winter
Winter and Massachusetts go hand and hand. Tourists flock to the Bay State to partake in skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery, and who can blame them? There's nothing like winter in New England. Massachusetts is Also Known for That Four Letter Word. Another notable aspect of...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Six-bedroom home sells in Feeding Hills for $450,000
Karita Dossantos bought the property at 34 Wilbert Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Marquis Ft Dorothy on Nov. 16, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $126. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0