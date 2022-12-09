ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Biden Appears Unbothered At His Pricey Art Show As GOP Launches Investigations Into First Son

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
Mega

Hunter Biden held a pricey art show this week just as GOP lawmakers prepare to launch a series of investigations into the embattled first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hunter’s art show, in which he displayed a new series of paintings from his “Haiku” collection, was held at the Georges Berges Gallery in Soho, New York City on Thursday night.

Mega

Photos taken from outside the gallery during President Joe Biden ’s son’s exhibit showed Hunter cozying up to the gallery’s owner, George Berges , and holding his young son, Beau Jr. , as he paraded his new expensive art pieces to a number of affluent guests.

Even more surprising was one interaction Hunter had on Thursday night as he was preparing to launch his new exhibit.

According to the New York Post , President Biden’s son confronted and then welcomed one of the outlet’s reporters, Kyle Schnitzer , outside the gallery.

“Hey buddy, what’s your name? Who are you with?” Hunter asked the Post reporter.

Mega

“Why don’t you come inside the gallery at 6 and take a look without your phone out?” the president’s son continued while throwing his arm around Schnitzer.

But despite Hunter’s attempt to offer Schnitzer a friendly welcome into the art exhibit, the president’s son was forced to deflect and then quickly flee inside when Schnitzer began asking Hunter how much money his father made from his alleged involvement in Hunter’s overseas business deals with countries like Ukraine and China.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s allegedly illegal dealings with Ukraine and China – as well as President Biden’s alleged involvement in those business dealings – have become a newfound source of concern following the GOP’s recent success in taking back the House of Representatives.

When the GOP officially takes back control of the House in January, the Republican lawmakers have vowed to investigate not only Hunter’s overseas business deals but also his father’s alleged involvement in those deals.

Mega

“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” House Rep. James Comer , who is set to head the House Judiciary Committee come January, said last month. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”

Comer also vowed to investigate Hunter to determine whether President Biden “is a security risk and whether he is compromised by foreign governments” as a result of Hunter’s overseas business bidding.

Comments / 114

Sabrina Brown
4d ago

Yeap because he knows how corrupt the system are and the lying fake news media that covers for them, and nothing is going to happen to them, so they continue doing whatever they want and with their corrupt life.

Reply(3)
18
Dusty
5d ago

he thinks geriatric joe and the CIA can save him. they won't even be able to save themselves after "Twittergate" 😏👌

Reply(10)
45
Santa Claws
4d ago

"Unbothered" ? Having most of the media and social platforms on your side, the Justice Department in your dad's pocket, and a President for your father may contribute to this attitude. Just maybe.

Reply
12
 

