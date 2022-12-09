ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU dominates AP Big 12 honors, led by QB Duggan and Dykes

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajObq_0jdCrqEq00

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year in a unanimous vote, as was the selection of Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was chosen as the top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, was the newcomer of the year.

Nine TCU players — six on offense, three on defense — were first-team picks after the Frogs were the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season 12-0. They made the four-team playoff, with a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, even after losing in overtime to Kansas State in the league championship game.

The AP honors released Friday were determined by the vote of a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the conference.

Duggan is one of the nation’s most efficient passers, with 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also has 404 yards rushing with six more TDs. He lost his starting job going into the season, but returned to that role after an injury to Chandler Morris in the opener and now has made 41 career starts.

The Big 12′s top rusher and pass catcher were both unanimous choices while again being first-team picks. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has run for 131.7 yards per game with 18 TDs, and Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson has 107 catches for 1,171 yards and six TDs.

Three offensive linemen were first-team selections for the second year in a row: Guards Cooper Beebe from Kansas State and Steve Avila from TCU, and Baylor tackle Connor Galvin.

On the defensive side, Anudike-Uzomah and tackles Dante Stills from West Virginia and Siaki Ika from Baylor all repeated as first-team picks, as did TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Anudike-Uzomah and Stills were unanimous selections.

___

The 2022 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 210, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.

WR - Quentin Johnston, TCU, 6-4, 215, Jr., Temple, Texas.

T - Connor Galvin, Baylor, 6-7, 302, Sr., Katy, Texas.

T - Anton Harrison, Oklahoma, 6-5, 315, Jr., Washington, D.C.

G - Steve Avila, TCU, 6-4, 330, Sr., Arlington, Texas.

G - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-4, 322, Jr., Kansas City, Kansas.

C - Alan Ali, TCU, 6-5, 300, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas.

TE - Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas,6-4, 242, So., Denton, Texas.

u-QB - Max Duggan, TCU, 6-2, 210, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa.

u-RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 222, Jr., Tucson, Arizona.

RB - Kendre Miller, TCU, 6-0, 220, Jr., Mount Enterprise, Texas.

PK - Griffin Kell, TCU, 6-0, 193, Sr., Arlington, Texas.

All-Purpose - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas.

Defense

u-DE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6-4, 255, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri.

DE – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 275, Sr., Henderson, Texas.

u-DT – Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 290, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

DT - Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 358, Jr., Salt Lake City, Utah.

LB - Jaylan Ford, Texas, 6-3, 234, Jr., Frisco, Texas.

LB - DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, 6-4, 220, Sr., Arp, Texas.

LB - Dee Winters, TCU, 6-1, 230, Sr., Brenham, Texas.

CB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 180, Sr., Waco, Texas.

CB - Josh Newton, TCU, 6-0, 195, Jr., Monroe, Louisiana.

S - Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 215, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

S - Marquis Waters, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Delray Beach, Florida.

P - Michael Turk, Oklahoma, 6-0, 231, Sr., Dallas.

___

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR - Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma, 5-11, 182, Jr., Frisco, Texas.

WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas, 6-1, 160, So., Fresno, California.

T - Wanya Morris, Oklahoma, 6-6, 310, Sr., Grayson, Georgia.

T - Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, 6-4, 320, Fr., Humble, Texas.

G - Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State, 6-5, 300, Sr., Tuscola, Illinois.

G - Grant Miller, Baylor, 6-4, 312, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

C - Zach Frazier, West Virginia, 6-3, 306, So., Fairmont, West Virginia.

TE - Brayden Willis, Oklahoma, 6-4, 240, Sr., Arlington, Texas.

QB - Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, 5-11, 203, Jr., Mililani, Hawaii.

RB - Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 210, Sr., Memphis, Tennessee.

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas.

PK - Tanner, Brown, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 180, Sr., Saugus, California.

All-Purpose - Derius Davis, TCU, 5-10, 175, Sr., Saint Francisville, Louisiana.

Defense

DE – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Sr., Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

DE – Lonnie Phelps, Kansas, 6-3, 245, Jr., Cincinnati.

DT __ Moro Ojomo, Texas, 6-3, 284, Sr., Katy, Texas.

DT __ Keondre Coburn, Texas, 6-2, 344, Sr., Houston.

LB - Mason Cobb, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 230, Jr., Provo, Utah.

LB - Dillon Doyle, Baylor, 6-3, 240, Sr., Iowa City, Iowa.

LB - Johnny Hodges, TCU, 6-2, 240, Jr., Darnestown, Maryland.

CB - Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6-4, 202, Sr., Indianapolis.

CB - Cobee Bryant, Kansas, 6-0, 170, So., Evergreen, Alabama.

S - Aubrey Burks, West Virginia, 5-11, 201, So., Oakridge, Florida.

S - Al Walcott, Baylor, 6-2, 219, Sr., Wilmington, North Carolina.

P - Ty Zentner, Kansas State, 6-2, 200, Sr., Topeka, Kansas.

___

u-Coach of the year – Sonny Dykes, TCU.

u-Offensive Player of the Year - Max Duggan, QB, TCU.

Defensive Player of the Year - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State,

Newcomer of the year — Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

___

AP All-Big 12 Voting Panel: Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Eric Bailey, Tulsa World; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Arne Green, Salina Journal; Steven Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Travis Hines, Des Moines Register; Eric Kelly, KWKT-TV, Waco, Texas; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; Chuck Landon, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Carlos Silva, Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Matt Tait, Lawrence Journal World; Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald; Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Scott Wright, The Oklahoman.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

