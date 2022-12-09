Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead At 62

Photo: Getty Images

Ronnie Turner , the son of music icon Tina Turner and Ike Turner , has died, per TMZ . He was 62.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a 911 call in San Fernando Valley on Thursday (December 8) that Ronnie was having trouble breathing. When they arrived, bystanders were attempting CPR. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led to the medical emergency, but Ronnie reportedly battled cancer for years.

His death comes after Craig Turner , Tina's oldest son, died of suicide in 2018.

Ronnie made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, acting in What's Love Got to Do With It in the 1990s.

Rest in Peace, Ronnie.

