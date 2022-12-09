7NewsDC — We still have three weeks of holiday feasts before the new year, and for many party-goers -- it's all about the appetizers! Our good friend Erik 'Chef Egg' Berlin, hit the kitchen with a holiday oyster smorgasbord. Learn more at chefegg.com.
Chef Yia Vang joined "GMA3" recently to demonstrate a variation of a Hmong laab dish inspired by his father. The James Beard Foundation finalist for Best Chef Midwest is known for his Hmong cuisine, which draws on Southeast Asian flavors and ingredients. Check out his full recipe below. Grilled Duck...
You probably think of McCormick as the company that’s bottling the spices on every standard grocery store shelf. But the flavor behemoth does so much more than sling seasonings to the home cook — they also manufacture flavorings for commercial use, making them an authority on food trends. In collaboration with nearly four dozen global chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers, food technologists and team members from around the world, McCormick has released the 23rd edition of its Flavor Forecast and introduced its inaugural Flavor of the Year: Vietnamese x Cajun Style Seasoning.
