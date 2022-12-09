You probably think of McCormick as the company that’s bottling the spices on every standard grocery store shelf. But the flavor behemoth does so much more than sling seasonings to the home cook — they also manufacture flavorings for commercial use, making them an authority on food trends. In collaboration with nearly four dozen global chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers, food technologists and team members from around the world, McCormick has released the 23rd edition of its Flavor Forecast and introduced its inaugural Flavor of the Year: Vietnamese x Cajun Style Seasoning.

7 DAYS AGO