Arkadelphia, AR

KATV

500,000 Pounds of unwanted pesticides collected by Arkansas Department of Agriculture

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 509,133 pounds of unwanted pesticides in 16 counties during its 2022 collection events. Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection of 5,860,843 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Veterans are honored at the Wreaths Across America Ceremony

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Volunteers with Wreaths Across America who are from Arkansas worked with officials, dignitaries, and special guests who honored veterans on Monday. According to Wreaths Across America, this is a nonpolitical Statehouse Ceremony honoring veterans and their families as well as active duty members. The event...
ARKANSAS STATE

