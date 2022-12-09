Read full article on original website
KATV
500,000 Pounds of unwanted pesticides collected by Arkansas Department of Agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 509,133 pounds of unwanted pesticides in 16 counties during its 2022 collection events. Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection of 5,860,843 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.
KATV
Areas in south-central Arkansas able to hunt black bears, first time in around 100 years
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Game and Fish Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid said the opening day of black bear season in Arkansas was a historic day for hunting. "Saturday marked the opening day of the first bear season in the gulf coastal plain region of the state, south-central Arkansas basically, in almost 100 years," said Reid.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
KATV
Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieve National Certifications
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved National Certification through the American Jail Association. The following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:. Sergeant Barbara Falasca – CJM. Field Training...
KATV
Arkansas Pharmacists Association host ribbon cutting ceremony for new headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Pharmacists Association announced on Monday they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new APA headquarters. The ceremony will be held at the new headquarters at 417 South Victory Street on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During those hours...
KATV
Harmony Grove HS student brings airsoft gun and binary explosive to campus in Camden
CAMDEN (KATV) — The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that took place at the Harmony Grove High School campus on Friday evening. According to OCSO Captain David Pennington, a student brought an airsoft gun and a small jar of Tannerite to the school's campus. The Bureau...
KATV
Electing a 'cis white male' sends 'wrong message,' Pennsylvania school board member says
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — A Pennsylvania school board member has resigned following her refusal to back a fellow member for board president due to him being a "cis white male." The Upper Moreland School District (UMSD), located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, reorganized its school board leadership Tuesday...
KATV
Rhode Island State Police respond to 54 crashes during snowfall, including 1 fatal
Rhode Island State Police said they responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including a fatal one. The department said a man from North Attleborough, Massachusetts died after losing control of his pickup truck while driving on the highway Sunday afternoon. Police said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was driving...
KATV
Veterans are honored at the Wreaths Across America Ceremony
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Volunteers with Wreaths Across America who are from Arkansas worked with officials, dignitaries, and special guests who honored veterans on Monday. According to Wreaths Across America, this is a nonpolitical Statehouse Ceremony honoring veterans and their families as well as active duty members. The event...
KATV
Democratic Party of AR delays electing new head of party; chairman won't seek re-election
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas has delayed electing a new chairman or woman following an announcement made by its current chairman, Grant Tennille. Earlier this week, Tennille announced he would not be seeking re-election after being elected in 2021. On Saturday, a state committee meeting...
