MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next few days of weather include sleet, snow, rain and everything in between. Mankato Police Commander Justin Neumann says slowing down on the road is one of the biggest ways to keep safe. “I mean the thing we hear from a lot of people is just it just took more time to get somewhere with you know, with travel impacts. so just you know slowing down being aware of what’s a priority in terms of your schedule and and making ultimate arrangements if necessary”

MANKATO, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO