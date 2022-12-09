Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
Cumberland County woman believes in second-chances, wins $150,000
A Cumberland County woman believes in second chances and won $150,000.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
progressivegrocer.com
Power Grid Attacks the Latest Emergency for Grocers
The events of the past few years – the startling pandemic, supply chain backlogs, natural disasters and more – have sharpened grocers’ ability to pivot when the going unexpectedly gets tough. That’s what happened after Dec. 4, when retailers in Moore County, N.C., faced a local crisis in the form of a targeted attack on electrical substations that sapped power to the area.
Litter sweep winners announced
LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row the Knights of Columbus from St. Mary’s Catholic Church swept up in the fall litter sweep. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team announced the winners of the Fall Litter Sweep earlier this week with four winners taking home the three prizes.
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: James Edward Cobbler
ROCKINGHAM — James “Jimmy” Edward Cobbler, 72, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born Jan. 23, 1950, in Richmond County, son of the late James Aldi Cobbler and Bessie Belton Cobbler. Jimmy was a great automobile mechanic and...
Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.
The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
wpde.com
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Up and Coming Weekly
State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager
The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
heraldadvocate.com
Carolina Bank is named the December Business of the Month
Carolina Bank has been named the December 2022 Business of the Month by the Marlboro Chamber of Commerce. Since 1936, Carolina Bank’s continued to be a family-owned and operated community bank, dedicated to providing locally based, community growth and financial services. In Bennettsville, they’ve raised businesses and families together...
NC football team honored 3 weeks after championship game shooting
Team members were presented with "Pride in Lumberton" awards "for their championship spirit and bravery."
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
School bus carrying up to 25 students crashes in Cumberland County, deputies say
A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office and Cumberland County Schools.
Comments / 0