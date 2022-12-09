ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

WNCT

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
progressivegrocer.com

Power Grid Attacks the Latest Emergency for Grocers

The events of the past few years – the startling pandemic, supply chain backlogs, natural disasters and more – have sharpened grocers’ ability to pivot when the going unexpectedly gets tough. That’s what happened after Dec. 4, when retailers in Moore County, N.C., faced a local crisis in the form of a targeted attack on electrical substations that sapped power to the area.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Litter sweep winners announced

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row the Knights of Columbus from St. Mary’s Catholic Church swept up in the fall litter sweep. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team announced the winners of the Fall Litter Sweep earlier this week with four winners taking home the three prizes.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: James Edward Cobbler

ROCKINGHAM — James “Jimmy” Edward Cobbler, 72, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born Jan. 23, 1950, in Richmond County, son of the late James Aldi Cobbler and Bessie Belton Cobbler. Jimmy was a great automobile mechanic and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Carolina Public Press

Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.

The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager

The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
SPRING LAKE, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Carolina Bank is named the December Business of the Month

Carolina Bank has been named the December 2022 Business of the Month by the Marlboro Chamber of Commerce. Since 1936, Carolina Bank’s continued to be a family-owned and operated community bank, dedicated to providing locally based, community growth and financial services. In Bennettsville, they’ve raised businesses and families together...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC

