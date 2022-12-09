The events of the past few years – the startling pandemic, supply chain backlogs, natural disasters and more – have sharpened grocers’ ability to pivot when the going unexpectedly gets tough. That’s what happened after Dec. 4, when retailers in Moore County, N.C., faced a local crisis in the form of a targeted attack on electrical substations that sapped power to the area.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO