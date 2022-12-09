Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
UNITED STREAKS PAST IRISH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Road wins in the game of basketball are always a key component to a successful basketball season. United accomplished just that as they traveled to Youngstown and came away with a big non conference win defeating Ursuline 40-35. The Eagles fresh off a deceive win over Southern on...
ysnlive.com
SALEM TAKES THE BATTLE OF UNBEATENS
POLAND OH- In the third game of the day at Poland’s United Way Classic, the fans were treated to a huge matchup between two undefeated teams. Salem would square up with the host Bulldogs. With the game tied at the end of both the first two quarters, it was the second half adjustments that saw Salem pull away. They outscored Poland 34-21 in the final two frames to win 53-40.
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS DOMINATE FROM THE JUMP
LOUISVILLE OH- After Louisville hosted a dramatic buzzer beater in the afternoon with the Lady Leopards taking down Perry, the boys team took center stage in the evening. The dramatic flair wasn’t there for the boys side though. The Leopards controlled the game from the tip as they welcomed in South Range. Louisville jumped out to a 15-0 lead in under 3 minutes. The game was never in doubt after that. They’d go on to win 72-25.
ysnlive.com
HAREN’S HEROICS BEAT PERRY AT THE BUZZER
LOUISVILLE OH- The game on Saturday between Louisville and Perry got wild down the stretch. The two teams traded blows back and forth the whole time. With the game tied at halftime at 23-23, the separation wouldn’t get much bigger in the second half. Perry was grasping on to a 4 point lead with 1:19 to go in the game. After Louisville would cut the lead down to 1 with a couple trips to the free throw line, Perry would have their chance at the charity stripe. With 5.9 seconds left on the clock, the Panthers missed the free throw, Louisville picked it up, got it to Brooke Haren who drained a deep three at the buzzer to give the Leopards a 51-49 win.
Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, Ohio thriller
Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10
ysnlive.com
HOBAN PROVES A TALL TASK FOR LEOPARDS
LIBERTY, Ohio – In a rematch from early last season the Liberty Leopards (1-3) played host to the Akron Archbishop Hoban Knights (1-0). Coming off a regional final appearance in 2022, the Knights quickly showed why they’re considered one of the top teams in Northeast Ohio. The duo...
ysnlive.com
HIGH FLYING BRAVES TOO MUCH FOR CHALKER
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves came out firing away tonight as they took on the visiting Chalker Wildcats. Badger’s defense set the tone early as allowed only 8 points in the first quarter. The hot hand for the braves on the offensive side tonight was freshman, Preston Geracitano. Gercacitano...
ysnlive.com
FALCONS FOCUS ON STAYING UNDEFEATED
As a cool December chill filled the air, The Austintown Fitch Falcons and Cardinal Mooney Cardinals looked to bring the heat. A perennial matchup every year between the two programs and a matchup that, every year, brings us some memorable moments. Checking in as the third game on the season for both teams, they both brought a goose egg opposite the win column going into Friday night.
Former Farrell star entering transfer portal
This past season, Wright played in 12 games making one catch.
Golf.com
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron. For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
fb101.com
Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Canton, Opening 36th Location
Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708. In addition to serving Charleys’ flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu...
whbc.com
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 10th
Vindicator file photo / December 11, 1971 | Members of Local 627, Service Employees Union International, were picketing North Side and South Side hospitals in Youngstown in a strike 51 years ago over holiday and overtime pay. The union claimed that management was not honoring the provisions of a new contract.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Comments / 0