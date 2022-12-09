Read full article on original website
Lexington Progress
Sheriff, County Lawsuit Bill Coming Due
With the lawsuit between Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke and the county over the sheriff’s department budget being settled, now will be a time to pay the bill. Attorney fees are expected to total around $90,000 with the bulk of those fees going toward Sheriff Brian Duke’s attorney Roy B. Herron.
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
WBBJ
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
WBBJ
Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later
JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
WBBJ
US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime. The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville. The podcast brings stories from...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
dctribalmedia.com
Gun Shootings in Dyersburg
On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Family of murder victim files suit
City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Inmate Charged After Overdoses In Jail
Paris, Tenn.–A female inmate at the Henry County Jail has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail after several other female inmates suffered overdoses. Sheriff Josh Frey said Corrections Officers discovered female inmates exhibiting symptoms of a drug overdose around 10 p.m. Saturday. “The officers acted quickly, administering NARCAN to two inmates to revive them. Deputies and Paris Police Department Officers responded to assist,” he said.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
localmemphis.com
MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body that found Monday Dec. 12. The body was found on Hwy 70 in Arlington.
WBBJ
Man gets 10 years in prison for drug-related charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man from Paris has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug-related charges. According to a news release, 54-year-old Jimmy Horton Jr. was arrested on March 14, 2020. The release says that Paris police pulled over a vehicle for speeding, and found that...
WBBJ
Special called meeting held on Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special city council meeting was called for Tuesday morning to discuss plans that could impact the heart of Jackson. The day’s meeting was called to take the final vote on the plans for the former Service Merchandise building. The Jackson Plaza is hoped to...
KFVS12
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
localmemphis.com
TBI asks for contracted help in testing rape kits
The agency has put out a request for proposals from up to three contractors. In October, the TBI said the kits took an average of two weeks to test in Jackson.
WBBJ
Annie Ruth Springfield
Mrs. Annie Ruth Springfield, 89, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Willow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Willow Grove Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Authors showcase their work at holiday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authors came together for a holiday event. Several local authors set up shop at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to showcase their books and give shoppers the chance to shop for that family bookworm. Some of the books available for purchase included “Turn Around” by Harbert...
