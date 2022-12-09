On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

DYERSBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO