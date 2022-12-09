Eating at Jim ‘N Nicks could benefit Ronald McDonald House on Dec. 18

EDITOR’S NOTE : Jim ‘N Nicks provided a new date for the initiative, changing it from December 12 to December 18.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular barbeque restaurant in North Charleston will make a special donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas later this month.

The Ronald McDonald House keeps families in the Carolinas – including its location in downtown Charleston – with sick children together and near the care and resources they need.

Jim ‘N Nick’s announced Friday it will donate a portion of proceeds on Sunday, December 18 th to support efforts at the Ronald McDonald House as part of its ’12 Days of Giving’ initiative.

“12 Days of Giving supports different charities throughout the Southeast and offers social media giveaways for loyal customers,” a spokesperson said. “It’s Jim ‘N Nick’s way of showing gratitude for the communities and people that support the brand all year long.”

The restaurant is located near the Tanger Outlets at 4946 Center Pointe Drive in North Charleston.

