Florida Woman Faces Petition Fraud Charges
A Marianna woman has been arrested on charges that she submitted fraudulent petition signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would have opened the door to casinos in North Florida. Kattie McCalister, 60, was booked Thursday into the Jackson County Jail on five felony counts
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Arrests Kattie McCalister, 60 of Marianna for Five Counts of Voter Fraud
Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government. And Monday did not disappoint. Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
wdhn.com
Florida police chase ends in Geneva County
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 2.
Chipley Bugle
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; December 12, 2022) –The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. Rich is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred yesterday off N. Silver Lake Rd. in Washington County. We currently hold...
wdhn.com
SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff warns of money collection scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be wary of phone call scams occurring throughout the county. According to a release from the HCSO, one or more persons have made phone calls to citizens posing as law enforcement officers with the HCSO and are collecting fees and payments for warrants or unpaid citations.
washingtoncounty.news
CPD investigating attempted ATM robbery
An early morning attempt to rob an ATM in Chipley was unsuccessful, and Chipley Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward and help identify the would be robbers. Monday morning, Dec. 12, around 2 a.m. CPD received a call for an ATM alarm at One Florida Bank...
wdhn.com
Cattle gate theft suspect apprehended after assaulting an officer, HCSO
ESTO, Fla (WDHN)— A Geneva County man was arrested in Esto after being identified on an active warrant and hitting a deputy, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a business after being informed of a possible suspect with outstanding warrants.
WCTV
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office. FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
WJHG-TV
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County. According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.
wtvy.com
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
WJHG-TV
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
A night of old-fashioned caroling. On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. Squats for Tots. Updated: 13 hours...
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
WJHG-TV
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period. On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.
jacksoncountyfl.gov
PRESS RELEASE: New Board Chairmen
CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – Jackson County BOCC elects its Chairman and Vice Chairman for two-year terms. A member may serve multiple terms in these seats but must be reappointed in two-year increments. The role of Commission Chairman is to preside at all BOCC meetings, preserving order and decorum. In the absence of the Chair, the Vice Chair presides.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
wdhn.com
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
holmescounty.news
Multi-agency chase brings 50-mile pursuit to end in Ponce de Leon
A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ended in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County, according to a Walton County Sheriff's Office press release. Wednesday night, Cornelius...
