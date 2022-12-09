ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Hamlet’s 2nd annual Parade of Lights

HAMLET — More than 100 entries rolled or walked down Main Street Thursday evening for Hamlet’s second annual Parade of Lights, a nighttime Christmas parade in the Seaboard City. Emcee Butch Adeimy was stationed at City Hall, calling out each group or individual as they passed by while...
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
HAMLET, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Solid Waste Hours For the Holidays

Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, December 23 thru Tuesday, December, 27 – Christmas:. All convenience sites will be closing at 5:00 PM Saturday, December 24. Normal operations shall resume on Monday, December 26. The Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Wednesday, December 28.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Ashley Chapel students heading to college

HAMLET — Three seniors at Ashley Chapel Educational Center are pursuing higher education. Antonio Ellerbe will be going to Richmond Community College and Diondria Little and Shontavia Van will be heading to Livingstone College. School Counselor Paulette Wall highlighted the students’ successes during the December meeting of the Richmond...
HAMLET, NC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
richmondobserver

Providing Lifesaving Care: MMH Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

TROY — FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Brionte Veerasurla, LPN, has been recognized with the DAISY Award for lifesaving care she provided to a patient at Montgomery Memorial Hospital in Troy. “During morning rounds, Brionte noted that a rehabilitation patient was experiencing pain out of character to their medical...
TROY, NC
informedinfrastructure.com

Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina

Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
RED SPRINGS, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Carolina Public Press

Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.

The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

