Second Walmart Shooting in a Week ReportedJoel EisenbergLumberton, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Empty Stockings Fund receives $6,000 gift
LUMBERTON — This week begins with our largest Empty Stocking donation yet this year. A big thank you goes out to Oliver&rsquo
wpde.com
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
Red Springs welcomes Christmas season
MAXTON — Residents and visitors lined a parade route on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season.
PHOTOS: Hamlet’s 2nd annual Parade of Lights
HAMLET — More than 100 entries rolled or walked down Main Street Thursday evening for Hamlet’s second annual Parade of Lights, a nighttime Christmas parade in the Seaboard City. Emcee Butch Adeimy was stationed at City Hall, calling out each group or individual as they passed by while...
Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade
The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Solid Waste Hours For the Holidays
Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, December 23 thru Tuesday, December, 27 – Christmas:. All convenience sites will be closing at 5:00 PM Saturday, December 24. Normal operations shall resume on Monday, December 26. The Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Wednesday, December 28.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office takes kids shopping, delivers toys in Ellerbe
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made Christmas a little merrier for local children this weekend. On Saturday, Sheriff Mark Gulledge, along with several deputies and other RCSO employees, took more than 30 kids on a holiday shopping spree at Walmart for the annual Shop with a Deputy program.
Cumberland County woman believes in second-chances, wins $150,000
A Cumberland County woman believes in second chances and won $150,000.
wpde.com
'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
Ashley Chapel students heading to college
HAMLET — Three seniors at Ashley Chapel Educational Center are pursuing higher education. Antonio Ellerbe will be going to Richmond Community College and Diondria Little and Shontavia Van will be heading to Livingstone College. School Counselor Paulette Wall highlighted the students’ successes during the December meeting of the Richmond...
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
richmondobserver
Providing Lifesaving Care: MMH Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
TROY — FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Brionte Veerasurla, LPN, has been recognized with the DAISY Award for lifesaving care she provided to a patient at Montgomery Memorial Hospital in Troy. “During morning rounds, Brionte noted that a rehabilitation patient was experiencing pain out of character to their medical...
mynews13.com
As Christmas nears, Moore County businesses ask for support after losing revenue to power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Now that the power is restored in Moore County, businesses are asking residents to come back and support them. Businesses lost days of revenue while the lights were out, after two power substations were damaged in a shooting last weekend. And with Christmas just around the corner, they’re hoping to make up for lost time.
informedinfrastructure.com
Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina
Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
Mullins High School employee dies in Marion County head-on crash involving school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Marion County School District employee was identified as the person who died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Edward Alston, of Mullins, was killed in the crash, the coroner said. He was an employee at Mullins High School. […]
Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.
The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
Roundup: Scots fall in tight game against Marlboro County
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Fighting Scots basketball team (2-1) fell 67-64 against the Marlboro County Bulldogs (7-2) Saturday afternoon.
