Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge

Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Why kittens should be adopted in pairs

I greatly appreciated the excellent interview with Andee Bingham about her valiant work rescuing neonatal kittens [“Q&A: Future Hopes and Plans for Esther Neonatal Kitten Rescue,” Nov. 16, Xpress]. I would like to take this occasion to mention another important point about kitten rescue. A few years ago,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
spartanburg.com

The 2022 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate. The show is open seven days a week through December 31, 2022. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

GSP to welcome new nonstop flight to New York

American Airlines will begin offering a new nonstop flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, starting May 5, 2023, the airline announced Dec. 9. American also offers nonstop flights from GSP to destinations such as:. Charlotte, North Carolina. Chicago/O’Hare, Illinois. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. Miami, Florida.
GREENVILLE, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
polkstudents.com

PCCF grant allows school nurses to take part in virtual conference

Throughout the past two years, nurses in Polk County Schools focused on COVID-19 response and worked tirelessly in our schools and community serving others. In the summer of 2022, grant funding from Polk County Community Foundation allowed school nurses the rare opportunity to participate in the National Association of School Nurses’ Connecting Health Equity and Student Success Virtual Conference.
POLK COUNTY, NC

