Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Barbara Stone Foundation awards more than $28K in grants to eight Upstate nonprofits
The Barbara Stone Foundation, an organization focused on supporting programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities, announced Dec. 7 it awarded over $28,000 in grants to eight Upstate nonprofits. The recipients included:. Adaptive Pickleball – $2,500. Center for Developmental Services – $2,500. David’s Table – $4,000.
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
FOX Carolina
‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Power through music. Since 2011, the Greenville Gay Men’s Chorus has inspired activism and built community through music. And on Friday evening they’ll hold their annual holiday concert to further their causes. There’s an old military saying, ‘you can send a band or...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Why kittens should be adopted in pairs
I greatly appreciated the excellent interview with Andee Bingham about her valiant work rescuing neonatal kittens [“Q&A: Future Hopes and Plans for Esther Neonatal Kitten Rescue,” Nov. 16, Xpress]. I would like to take this occasion to mention another important point about kitten rescue. A few years ago,...
spartanburg.com
The 2022 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st
The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate. The show is open seven days a week through December 31, 2022. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Brittany Woodard brings joy of motherhood with her to family medicine practice
Dr. Brittany Woodard, MBS, DO, is surrounded by the joys of motherhood after the birth of her first daughter earlier this year, but that hasn't slowed her down from accepting new patients. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Having a baby has made her even more eager to see...
greenvillejournal.com
GSP to welcome new nonstop flight to New York
American Airlines will begin offering a new nonstop flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, starting May 5, 2023, the airline announced Dec. 9. American also offers nonstop flights from GSP to destinations such as:. Charlotte, North Carolina. Chicago/O’Hare, Illinois. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. Miami, Florida.
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Rezoning request for 142-unit subdivision tabled
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 8 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Tabled: Rezoning and annexation request for more than 14 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. Council tabled an annexation and rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. The applicant, Falcon...
polkstudents.com
PCCF grant allows school nurses to take part in virtual conference
Throughout the past two years, nurses in Polk County Schools focused on COVID-19 response and worked tirelessly in our schools and community serving others. In the summer of 2022, grant funding from Polk County Community Foundation allowed school nurses the rare opportunity to participate in the National Association of School Nurses’ Connecting Health Equity and Student Success Virtual Conference.
Comments / 0