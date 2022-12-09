ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake Charter Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes

Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale

This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter. The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35. The lucky winner has...
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm

A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

