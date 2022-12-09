Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
greenvillejournal.com
Free Mom Hugs offers support to LGBTQ+ around the Upstate
For many LGBTQ+ people, finding support from family can be difficult, particularly when it comes to weddings and special events that relatives often won’t attend. In 2018, Sara Cunningham, a Christian mother from Oklahoma whose son came out as gay, started the national Free Mom Hugs chapter with the intention to help parents reconcile their beliefs with the reality of having a gay child.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
greenvillejournal.com
Barbara Stone Foundation awards more than $28K in grants to eight Upstate nonprofits
The Barbara Stone Foundation, an organization focused on supporting programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities, announced Dec. 7 it awarded over $28,000 in grants to eight Upstate nonprofits. The recipients included:. Adaptive Pickleball – $2,500. Center for Developmental Services – $2,500. David’s Table – $4,000.
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
WLTX.com
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
wach.com
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football
(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Presbyterian
South Carolina is coming off a massive win over Georgetown and looks to build on that momentum against Presbyterian.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina company sold, operated illegal fishing gaming machines, federal officials say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A video gaming machine allowing players to cash in after shooting fish will cost an Upstate company more than $1 million after it pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a release that...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
Comments / 2