Greenville, SC

Free Mom Hugs offers support to LGBTQ+ around the Upstate

For many LGBTQ+ people, finding support from family can be difficult, particularly when it comes to weddings and special events that relatives often won’t attend. In 2018, Sara Cunningham, a Christian mother from Oklahoma whose son came out as gay, started the national Free Mom Hugs chapter with the intention to help parents reconcile their beliefs with the reality of having a gay child.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football

(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
