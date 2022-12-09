ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on proposed changes to disaster recovery and mitigation plans

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147XDm_0jdCqJeq00

RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed action plan amendments include changes to previously approved federally funded programs that support the state’s long-term recovery from storm damage while also building future resiliency.

The proposed amendments are intended to expand programs to help more North Carolinians benefit from ongoing disaster recovery work and provide a more comprehensive approach to mitigating the impacts of future storms. Proposed changes include allocations to the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund, Infrastructure Recovery Program, and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment periods for all three action plans begin Dec. 9 and close at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

  • CDBG-DR Matthew: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
  • CDBG-DR Florence: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
  • CDBG-Mitigation: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Drafts of the Substantial Action Plan Amendment 10 for Hurricane Matthew funding, Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Hurricane Florence funding, and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Mitigation funding are available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to disaster recovery and mitigation, the office administers programs that support resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout, infrastructure and local government grants and loans. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

NC opens application for low-income household heating assistance

With the first day of winter less than two weeks away, North Carolina is now accepting applications for low-income household heating assistance. Older adults and people with disabilities are now able to apply for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which is run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Charitable giving up 40% at NC based charities

Charitable giving is up at North Carolina-based charities. North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall shared the good news at Tuesday’s Council of State meeting. The state’s most recent Charitable Solicitation Report, a resource that shows how much of the money people give to covered charities actually goes to the mission versus how much goes to the fundraisers or administrative costs, shows that this year, overall giving increased by 40%. The effectiveness of the charities reached an all-time high, just slightly under 82%. Those figures also equate to more than $47.5 million from North Carolinians going to charities, a $13.3 million increase over the prior year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

State veterinarian joins Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee

RALEIGH — Last week, the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission welcomed the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services state veterinarian, Dr. Michael P. Martin, as a new member of the committee. The 15-member committee was created in 1987 by statute to advise the Wildlife Commission on matters related to conservation of nongame wildlife in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

OP-ED: Share the Warmth with Piedmont Natural Gas and help change lives

As a community relations manager for Piedmont Natural Gas, the residents of the towns and cities that Piedmont serves are never far from my thoughts. That includes thinking about how we can aid and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. For many of us, the holiday season is in full swing, but it’s also a time when many of our friends and neighbors may be struggling financially, even if we don’t realize it.
publicradioeast.org

Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina

A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
NBC News

2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter

Last week’s runoff win by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 midterm elections. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle. Going into 2022, the NBC...
GEORGIA STATE
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy