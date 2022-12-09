N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on proposed changes to disaster recovery and mitigation plans

RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed action plan amendments include changes to previously approved federally funded programs that support the state’s long-term recovery from storm damage while also building future resiliency.

The proposed amendments are intended to expand programs to help more North Carolinians benefit from ongoing disaster recovery work and provide a more comprehensive approach to mitigating the impacts of future storms. Proposed changes include allocations to the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund, Infrastructure Recovery Program, and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment periods for all three action plans begin Dec. 9 and close at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

CDBG-DR Matthew: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

CDBG-DR Florence: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

CDBG-Mitigation: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Drafts of the Substantial Action Plan Amendment 10 for Hurricane Matthew funding, Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Hurricane Florence funding, and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Mitigation funding are available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to disaster recovery and mitigation, the office administers programs that support resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout, infrastructure and local government grants and loans. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.