Pueblo's abortion battle reverberates across Colorado and the nation
Pueblo is the new frontier in the nation's battle over abortion. Driving the news: The Pueblo City Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance drafted with help from anti-abortion advocates in Colorado and Texas that would essentially prohibit abortions in city limits. Why it matters: The move is...
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
GOCO Board Awards $34,000 Youth Corps Grant to City of Salida for Trail Work
December continues to be a time of hopeful news for the area’s nonprofits. On Friday the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board awarded a $34,700 grant to the City of Salida for city trail construction, improvements, and rehabilitation work. This grant is part of GOCO’s Conservation Service Corps program. GOCO...
Daily Record
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Meeting Moved to December 15
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meeting schedule for the week of December 12 through 16 is an adjusted schedule due to their attendance at a winter government conference. There will be no work session Monday, December 11. The regular BoCC session has been moved from its regular Tuesday...
State looking at more help for former foster care people now among homeless
"Well I started at foster care when I was about three," said 36 year old Christopher Petersen. Homeless now, he lives with many issues from his past. "When your father comes home every night when your six years old and chokes you and slams you and beats you, it gives you issues," he said. He describes himself as mentally and physically disabled and has been using drugs. His past includes some time in college, but also in prison. "So you're dealing with abandonment, trauma and who knows if they had gotten abused or neglected," said Karen Cowling, director of Mission Arvada, which...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
coloradosun.com
Race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch was most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast
More money was spent per vote in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than in any other federal race in the state this year. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, spent nearly $43 per vote in her reelection bid, while challenger Adam Frisch spent $32, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of federal campaign finance records from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. That’s more than the $16 per vote Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet spent to win reelection over Republican Joe O’Dea, who spent $9 per vote.
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
New Colorado law will prohibit sale of eggs that aren't cage-free
A new Colorado law requires eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. That means Colorado egg producers need to make required changes too.
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
The Pueblo community knows what it needs
You’ve probably heard what happened in my community recently. On Nov. 28, the Pueblo City Council members voted to accept an ordinance that will contradict the state law that protects our right to reproductive health and abortion, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, passed this year. As a faith leader in Pueblo, I know where our […] The post The Pueblo community knows what it needs appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
arkvalleyvoice.com
It’s Mt. Princeton Locals Punch-pass Time
Wintertime, snow, and warm water– here in Chaffee County that means hot springs. For local hot springs enthusiasts, another favorite annual event has arrived. Through December 19, locals can purchase discounted punch passes to the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs. Passes must be purchased from the Front Desk and are valid for residents of Chaffee, Lake, and Park counties only.
Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program
Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
FOX21News.com
CSFD investigating home construction fire
GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Millibo Art Theatre. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Millibo...
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
