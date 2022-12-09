"Well I started at foster care when I was about three," said 36 year old Christopher Petersen. Homeless now, he lives with many issues from his past. "When your father comes home every night when your six years old and chokes you and slams you and beats you, it gives you issues," he said. He describes himself as mentally and physically disabled and has been using drugs. His past includes some time in college, but also in prison. "So you're dealing with abandonment, trauma and who knows if they had gotten abused or neglected," said Karen Cowling, director of Mission Arvada, which...

ARVADA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO