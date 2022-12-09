Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Related
flaglerlive.com
April Groundbreaking for 100-Room Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach, With Opening in Fall of 2024
Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April, and the hotel should open to iuts first guests in the fall of 2024, the city’s planning director, Larry Torino, said. The 65,000 square-foot building will be built in place of the...
flaglerlive.com
An Invitation From Sisco Deen to the Navy Band Southeast Concert at Flagler Auditorium
Plan to join members of the Booe/Deen family and other music lovers at the Flagler Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 for the Navy Band Southeast concert. The band will honor my great uncle James Brazier “Jim” Booe for his military service as a military band director in World War II. (The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86 on Florida Park Drive in Palm Coast is the Jim Boo Chapter in Flagler County.)
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season. Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii
OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. In Court: It’s trial week in felony...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Building the Future – Belle Terre Parkway Improvements
Palm Coast – Residents and visitors that travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe traveling conditions. In order to do so, construction work will begin on Monday, December 12, 2022.
flaglerlive.com
Belle Terre Parkway Road Work Near Indian Trails Middle School Will Cause Headaches Through March
Residents and visitors who travel Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. City work crews will remedy those roadways and return them to safe traveling conditions, starting Monday (Dec. 12). The stormwater culvert...
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Zaxby’s to Expand Central Florida Footprint
“The business model and the brand itself is like a family. We had looked at other franchises and it just didn’t mesh. Zaxby’s had similar values to ours, was on the right trajectory, and Zach (the founder) is an amazing man.”
Mystery Discovery on Daytona Beach Has People Puzzled
We can't help but wonder what this is.
Villages Daily Sun
More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages
The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
fox13news.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
mynews13.com
'We can't give up': Daytona Beach resident in new apartment after Hurricane Ian floods
Many across Central Florida felt the devastation of this year’s hurricane season. Flood waters and wind damage forced several residents into instant uncertainty about their living conditions. Some even turned to hurricane shelters to avoid sleeping on the street. What You Need To Know. Many Floridians were forced to...
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month
Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
Volunteers get a closer look at the shipwreckPhoto bySt. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed the wreck at Daytona Beach. Archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
Mysuncoast.com
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
Comments / 0