Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

An Invitation From Sisco Deen to the Navy Band Southeast Concert at Flagler Auditorium

Plan to join members of the Booe/Deen family and other music lovers at the Flagler Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 for the Navy Band Southeast concert. The band will honor my great uncle James Brazier “Jim” Booe for his military service as a military band director in World War II. (The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86 on Florida Park Drive in Palm Coast is the Jim Boo Chapter in Flagler County.)
PALM COAST, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii

OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. In Court: It’s trial week in felony...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Building the Future – Belle Terre Parkway Improvements

Palm Coast – Residents and visitors that travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe traveling conditions. In order to do so, construction work will begin on Monday, December 12, 2022.
PALM COAST, FL
Villages Daily Sun

More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages

The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month

Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
SARASOTA, FL

