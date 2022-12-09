Read full article on original website
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
Praying the rosary: Understanding the tradition that helps Catholics meditate on Jesus and Mother Mary
Here's how to understand the rosary, a Catholic prayer tradition practiced by millions of faithful worldwide — including the beads, the link to Mother Mary and the meaning behind the prayer aid.
Bible verse of the day: God will wipe away every tear, scripture promises
In verses 21:4-5 of the Book of Revelation, God promises to make everything new and wipe away tears, Pastor Dave Miller of Nebraska explains, saying there is hope for the future with God.
Far from being about faith, Christian nationalism is about politics and hero worship
Commentary: A Fresno County writer warns Christians against confusing their religion for political movements.
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Churches or Corporations? 6 of the Richest Pastors in the World
Back in the day, Christian church leaders and pastors were known as people who gave up everything – wealth, stature, material possessions, and sometimes even love — to devote themselves to God. Not so much these days. Millionaire minister Matt Chandler is just one of several Christian pastors...
Actor and writer Kirk Cameron defends family, faith and God in new kids' book
Actor Kirk Cameron, a devoted dad of six children and firm believer in faith, family and country, has a new book, "As You Grow," out Dec. 1 from Brave Books. Fox News Digital spoke to him about it.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Bible verse of the day: Decisions we make in life bring 'blessings and curses,' so choose wisely
Deuteronomy 30:19 shares that while believers must have faith, they must also make decisions that lead to "blessings, not curses." Fr. Jeffrey Kirby comments on this Old Testament verse.
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'
In this Bible verse of the day for Dec. 4, 2022, Matthew 9:36-38 shares a message for the faithful to show compassion toward others, as Jesus showed people during his time on Earth as the Son of God.
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kirk Cameron blasts libraries that deny faith-based book yet embrace drag queens
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron blasted public libraries for not allowing him to read his new faith-based children’s book while they host drag queen story hours. "I'm thinking, 'Wow, if we're so committed to diversity, why am I being excluded?'" Cameron told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “Why can't I use your facility to read my book? You're a library.'"
Bible verse of the day: God is 'closer to us' in dark times, says faith leader
Psalms 23:4 conveys that God is always with us, even as we face death. Rabbi Pinchas Taylor examines the text and says that when we realize God is with us — nothing should trouble us.
Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there
In the Old Testament of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a call for believers to both pray and take action, says Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries. Here are facts about Chronicles 1 and 2.
Ethel Cain review – stirring sermons of love, God and murder
Hayden Silas Anhedönia delivers a powerful set of sprawling, gothic pop under her Preacher’s Daughter persona
