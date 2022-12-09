Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long. A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining information related to an early Sunday morning shooting. According to a release from the police department, officers responded at around 1:28 a.m. on December 11 to a shots fired call at Release Lounge at 4 North Point Parkway in Enterprise.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 13, 2022
Billy Harrison, 66, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ernesto Torres, 67, Pascagoula, Mississippi: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, expired driver’s license more than six months, knowingly possessing a suspended driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Cannon, 56, Marianna,...
wtvy.com
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
wtvy.com
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
955wtvy.com
Police Investigate a Deadly Accident in Daleville
An investigation is underway after a deadly one car wreck in Daleville Monday. Police say Jose Valdez of Level Plains was ejected from his vehicle after running off the roadway, flipping the vehicle and landing in Clay Bank Creek. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
wdhn.com
SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff warns of money collection scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be wary of phone call scams occurring throughout the county. According to a release from the HCSO, one or more persons have made phone calls to citizens posing as law enforcement officers with the HCSO and are collecting fees and payments for warrants or unpaid citations.
955wtvy.com
Florida Teen Dies in Weekend Crash
A Florida teen is dead after a weekend crash in Houston County. ALEA says the single car accident happened near Gordon Sunday afternoon. The dodge pickup left the road, hit a ditch and flipped. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day, or in this case a 4Warn Weather Night, for late Wednesday night, December 14. The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds.
wtvy.com
ACOM names advisory board of community leaders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) recently established an advisory board to offer a community leadership perspective to the ACOM Board of Directors concerning the strategic direction of the college and to serve as a liaison to the community. The volunteer advisory board members, who...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Troy Football leaves for Cure Bowl
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Football team are scheduled to leave from Dothan Regional Airport on Monday, December 12 at 8:45 a.m. The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday, December 16 against UTSA.
Andalusia Star News
Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital
After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
