ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 5

alvin barnett
3d ago

or that he really doesn't care if he's caught or not, because he's going on a spending spree and the money will be spent by the time they catch up to him

Reply
4
Psyd
3d ago

now why wouldn't he hide his face at all? my guess, because he's from nowhere near here and he knows investigations are normally local

Reply
3
Darrell Walker
3d ago

caught all ready he's prob held up some were n the area partying with his money he robbed from these places of buisness.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

14-year-old grazed in drive-by shooting on Pleasant St. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem left a teen injured on Monday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street about a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the incident happened earlier in the evening, and police were called after the 14-year-old victim arrived at a friend’s house.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Teen injured in weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Officers found the injured teen at a home on W. 26th Street Saturday at 10:39pm. Authorities say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday morning that there is no...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wakg.com

Former Rockingham County Detention Officer Charged With Bringing Contraband into Detention Facility

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has charged Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, N.C. with Bringing Contraband into a Detention Facility (Misdemeanor). Jefferies was hired approximately three months ago as a Detention Officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center and was working in that capacity when the offense took place. The Contraband in question was vape smoking devices.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy