Should racism and discrimination be viewed as public health threats? A new study argues they should

Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
MedicalXpress
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide, finds new series of studies
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, according to a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. Lead author, Professor Delan Devakumar, UCL, says "Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound...
Eagle
Opinion: Disabled people are excluded by unmasked protesting
Editor’s Note: This story contains references to sexual assault. I was excited about the protest against sexual assault on Nov. 10. I was so happy there was something planned to bring people together to support survivors. But after reading the promotional infographics and seeing the photos everyone posted, no one even mentioned masks. A protest in honor of survivors was unsafe for the most impacted group: disabled women.
MedicalXpress
Polarization after COVID-19: Global study reveals that the unvaccinated face prejudice in most countries
Across all inhabited continents of the world, people show prejudice and discriminatory attitudes towards individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the result of a global study from Aarhus University, which has just been published in the journal Nature. Many vaccinated people do not want close relatives to marry an...
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
MedicalXpress
Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, new study finds
Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘routinely discriminate’ against women
A female truckers association accused Meta of displaying Facebook ads that “routinely discriminate” against women, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday. The organization, “Real Women in Trucking,” alleged that women are far less likely to see Facebook ads for blue-collar jobs or jobs that historically exclude women, the complaint said. “Women receive a disproportionate share of ads for lower-paid jobs in social services, food services, education, and health care, especially administrative positions that are historically considered women’s jobs,” the association said in its complaint. “Facebook’s algorithm regularly acts like recruiters in the 1960s who identified...
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination
A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
‘Rest Is Resistance’ Is the Racial Justice Movement Everyone’s Talking About—Here’s What That Means
Rest is a basic right. At any job, you would expect to be granted a lunch break. If you work Monday through Friday, you look forward to the weekend—two blissful days of relaxation. Yet despite this basic right, not everyone has equal access to it. Research has shown that...
Hong Kong publisher’s security trial further delayed
HONG KONG (AP) — The national security trial of a Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher was further postponed Tuesday to next September as the city awaits Beijing’s ruling that could effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in August 2020 during a...
suggest.com
Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women
Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
Biden to sign same-sex marriage protections into law
President Joe Biden will on Tuesday sign into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage -- gathering thousands of guests at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone. Jean-Pierre, who herself made history as the first openly gay White House press secretary, also touted "musical guests and performances to celebrate this historic bill."
Kushner's Financial Link to Qatar Is a 'Ticking Time Bomb': Biographer
Author Vicky Ward said that Kushner's potential Qatari dealings could be much more serious than the allegations against Hunter Biden.
New report reveals grim lack of progress to cut overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids in out-of-home-care
The latest Family Matters report reveals a grim lack of progress to eliminate the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out-of-home care. The report – released by the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care, a national non-governmental peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children – reveals:
