Should racism and discrimination be viewed as public health threats? A new study argues they should

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago
Related
Eagle

Opinion: Disabled people are excluded by unmasked protesting

Editor’s Note: This story contains references to sexual assault. I was excited about the protest against sexual assault on Nov. 10. I was so happy there was something planned to bring people together to support survivors. But after reading the promotional infographics and seeing the photos everyone posted, no one even mentioned masks. A protest in honor of survivors was unsafe for the most impacted group: disabled women.
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
MedicalXpress

Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study

Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
The Independent

Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds

Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
New York Post

Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘routinely discriminate’ against women

A female truckers association accused Meta of displaying Facebook ads that “routinely discriminate” against women, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday. The organization, “Real Women in Trucking,” alleged that women are far less likely to see Facebook ads for blue-collar jobs or jobs that historically exclude women, the complaint said. “Women receive a disproportionate share of ads for lower-paid jobs in social services, food services, education, and health care, especially administrative positions that are historically considered women’s jobs,” the association said in its complaint. “Facebook’s algorithm regularly acts like recruiters in the 1960s who identified...
The Independent

Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination

A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Hong Kong publisher’s security trial further delayed

HONG KONG (AP) — The national security trial of a Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher was further postponed Tuesday to next September as the city awaits Beijing’s ruling that could effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in August 2020 during a...
suggest.com

Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women

Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
AFP

Biden to sign same-sex marriage protections into law

President Joe Biden will on Tuesday sign into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage -- gathering thousands of guests at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone. Jean-Pierre, who herself made history as the first openly gay White House press secretary, also touted "musical guests and performances to celebrate this historic bill."
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

New report reveals grim lack of progress to cut overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids in out-of-home-care

The latest Family Matters report reveals a grim lack of progress to eliminate the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out-of-home care. The report – released by the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care, a national non-governmental peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children – reveals:

