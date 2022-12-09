ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Larry Kyle performs Christmas tune on Bridge Street

(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready for the Great Salt City Blues Concert, Larry Kyle joined Bridge Street to get us in the holiday spirit with a performance of the ‘Charlie Brown classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.”. The concert is Monday, December 36 at the Palace...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
SYRACUSE, NY
Santa arrives at The Palace Theater!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!. The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out. And with the ambience of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Overnight weather in a word: Brrrrrrrrrrrrr!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Now we deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek. OVERNIGHT:. The clear sky across all of CNY thanks to the much drier air mass building in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Celebrate Christmas at Sorbello’s Gift and Garden

(WSYR-TV) — Since the 1950s, Sorbello’s Gift and Garden has been a fixture in Chittenango, and this holiday season is a great time to shop at Sorbello’s. The shop is able to change depending on the time of the year and offers everything you need. The garden has a variety of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, shrubs, veggie plants, bagged mulch, and more.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
BOONVILLE, NY
Assemblyman Al Stirpe hosting pet supply drive

(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year. From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY

