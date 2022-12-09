Read full article on original website
Larry Kyle performs Christmas tune on Bridge Street
(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready for the Great Salt City Blues Concert, Larry Kyle joined Bridge Street to get us in the holiday spirit with a performance of the ‘Charlie Brown classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.”. The concert is Monday, December 36 at the Palace...
The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
Santa arrives at The Palace Theater!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!. The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out. And with the ambience of...
“The Rollin’ Rust” looking to start music venue in Manlius
(WSYR-TV) — Popular local folk rock band The Rollin’ Rust is aiming to bring live music to Manlius. They want to start ‘The Rollin’ Rust Room’ and are hosting a fundraising event Thursday December 15 at the A.W. Wander from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
Fans of the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ gathered in Seneca Falls this weekend for the annual celebration. That village claims credit for having inspired the movie’s ‘Bedford Falls.’
Overnight weather in a word: Brrrrrrrrrrrrr!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Now we deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek. OVERNIGHT:. The clear sky across all of CNY thanks to the much drier air mass building in...
Celebrate Christmas at Sorbello’s Gift and Garden
(WSYR-TV) — Since the 1950s, Sorbello’s Gift and Garden has been a fixture in Chittenango, and this holiday season is a great time to shop at Sorbello’s. The shop is able to change depending on the time of the year and offers everything you need. The garden has a variety of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, shrubs, veggie plants, bagged mulch, and more.
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
Assemblyman Al Stirpe hosting pet supply drive
(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year. From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school to host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nezamiyah White
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17. The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse. Nezamiyah […]
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Syracuse chapter delivering comfort this holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always a great time to give back to those less fortunate, and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they have been doing so since 2018. Syracuse chapter Co-President Jon Wright has been delivering beds to those in need since 2018 and 3,000 beds later, he is still going.
American Idol finalist to join Symphoria for Holiday Pops, the ‘biggest holiday celebration in town’
Whether or not Dec. 17 brings snow to Syracuse, it will be “A White Christmas” at the Crouse-Hinds Concert Hall stage when Sean O’Loughlin conducts two performances of Symphoria’s 10th anniversary holiday pops concert. The festive show promises to spotlight a combination of favorite holiday music...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
Truck fire closes I-81 north in downtown Syracuse (photos)
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the...
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
