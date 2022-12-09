ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500

Amazon's latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple's iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
pocketnow.com

Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model

We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple's M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple's latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
CNN

The best MacBook in 2022

Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
ZDNet

20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
CNET

Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot

There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
makeuseof.com

What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?

With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
Focus Daily News

Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles

Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
Engadget

Audeze reveals its latest gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers

Has revealed its latest wireless gaming headset. The company claims that Maxwell has a battery life of over 80 hours. When you eventually do need to recharge it, Audeze says you can fully top up the completely depleted battery in 2.5 hours via USB-C or by up to 25 percent of the capacity (which should be enough for a day of usage) in 20 minutes. The headset is said to offer improved low-latency wireless range and stability performance over .
Cult of Mac

watchOS 9.2 boosts Apple Watch Ultra’s battery life while tracking Multisport workouts

Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple also dropped watchOS 9.2 for all compatible Apple Watch models. Besides packing several new features, the update improves the Apple Watch Ultra’s battery life. Interestingly, Apple does not mention this improvement in the watchOS 9.2’s release notes. Apple...
TheStreet

Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon

Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...

