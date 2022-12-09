Read full article on original website
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Amazon's latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple's iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple's M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple's latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you're familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they're incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it's work, play, or a bit of both.
The best MacBook in 2022
Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
If you're looking...
20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
MacBook Pro M2 Max keeps getting more powerful in leaked benchmarks
The latest leaked benchmarks for the MacBook Pro with M2 Max show even more impressive results than before.
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Folding MacBook with OLED display expected alongside folding iPhone update
Apple's reported to be making a massive foldable Mac – and a folding iPad is still in development too
iPad (2022) vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: Which should you buy?
On the surface, the iPad has some important upsides compared to our favorite ChromeOS tablet, but the Duet 3 is worth choosing once you take accessories into account.
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
Audeze reveals its latest gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers
The company claims that Maxwell has a battery life of over 80 hours. When you eventually do need to recharge it, Audeze says you can fully top up the completely depleted battery in 2.5 hours via USB-C or by up to 25 percent of the capacity (which should be enough for a day of usage) in 20 minutes. The headset is said to offer improved low-latency wireless range and stability performance.
watchOS 9.2 boosts Apple Watch Ultra’s battery life while tracking Multisport workouts
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple also dropped watchOS 9.2 for all compatible Apple Watch models. Besides packing several new features, the update improves the Apple Watch Ultra’s battery life. Interestingly, Apple does not mention this improvement in the watchOS 9.2’s release notes. Apple...
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
Deals: save $200 on Apple's M1 Ultra Mac Studio with 64GB RAM, plus $30 off AppleCare
Apple's high-end Mac Studio with the powerful M1 Ultra chip, 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is at the lowest price seen this holiday season, dipping to $3,799. The $200 discount is courtesy of Apple...
