Albany man arrested, accused of rape

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, New York State Police of Clifton Park with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department, arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany. Police say that on the night of September 30, they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier that day in Clifton Park.

Investigations determined that Clemente had forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim. Clemente was arrested and arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court for charges of Rage and Criminal Sexual Act, both are class B felonies. Clemente was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 cash, a $75,000 bond, or a $300,000 partially secured bond.

