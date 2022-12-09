Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged meth possession after traffic stop
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a Norfolk man for multiple charges after pulling him over for no plates. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 1:27 p.m. Dec. 6, a police officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have license plates. NPD said the driver of...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne community leaders prepare to face the press
WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska business and community leaders got a chance to sharpen their media skills Tuesday morning in Wayne. As part of "Leadership Wayne," participants conducted mock press conferences. Participants prepared a statement on a topic relevant to their professional organization, and members of the local press asked...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
Flu cases nearly tripled in one week in three central counties
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. It's an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw lab confirmed flu cases jump from 40 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Wakefield girls basketball not taking winless Stanton lightly
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Continuing to get better. “Fouls and turnovers right now are what’s getting us,“ said Wakefield girls basketball Head Coach Corey Brown. The Trojans have gotten off to a a rocky start to the season with losses to Pender and, more recently, a close loss to Battle Creek in overtime.
