Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
TE Trey Knox leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal. Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018. He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 […]
Review of Bracketology Provides Insight on Quality of Arkansas Schedule
Razorback fans will find numerous familiar faces along projected path to NCAA Final Four
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Pair of signings will join Razorbacks in January
FAYETTEVILLE – A pair of additions to the Arkansas women’s track and field program, who will join the Razorbacks in January, are sprinter MeKenze Kelley and distance runner Laura Taborda. A relay gold medalist at the 2022 World U20 Championships, Kelley split 52.23 on the opening leg of...
KARK
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett describes ‘emotional’ Burlsworth Trophy acceptance speech
NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had the unusual experience Monday of finding out he was a Heisman Trophy finalist while awaiting word on another award. While getting the news about a trip to New York was no doubt special, Bennett’s acceptance speech later that night proved the first award carried great importance, too.
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 187: Rylee Langerman
Every good team has someone who’s “the glue” — the player who makes everything work and keeps everyone together. For Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, that’s Rylee Langerman. It’s a role she embraces for a program that’s on the rise in the SEC. But it’s not the only thing that matters to Rylee. She’s dealt with alopecia — a skin disease that causes hair loss — from a young age. And the challenges she’s faced have only made her stronger. Now, she’s become an advocate and a leader in the community for a fan base she loves… and the glue that holds her team together.
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played […]
Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator
Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
Arkansas Pulls Away from Oklahoma With Second Half Burst
The Sooners led most of the first half, but started the second half with cold shooting and turnovers against Arkansas' long, athletic defense.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman discusses life after Trevon Brazile Following 88-78 Win Over Oklahoma
Arkansas played its first game of the season since losing star Trevon Brazile to a torn ACL and pulled out an impressive 88-78 away victory Tuesday over Oklahoma. After the win, head coach Eric Musselman praised his team's performance but said the Razorbacks are still adjusting to losing their leading scorer.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited
One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
