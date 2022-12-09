ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pair of signings will join Razorbacks in January

FAYETTEVILLE – A pair of additions to the Arkansas women’s track and field program, who will join the Razorbacks in January, are sprinter MeKenze Kelley and distance runner Laura Taborda. A relay gold medalist at the 2022 World U20 Championships, Kelley split 52.23 on the opening leg of...
KARK

Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
nwahomepage.com

Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 187: Rylee Langerman

Every good team has someone who’s “the glue” — the player who makes everything work and keeps everyone together. For Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, that’s Rylee Langerman. It’s a role she embraces for a program that’s on the rise in the SEC. But it’s not the only thing that matters to Rylee. She’s dealt with alopecia — a skin disease that causes hair loss — from a young age. And the challenges she’s faced have only made her stronger. Now, she’s become an advocate and a leader in the community for a fan base she loves… and the glue that holds her team together.
Wichita Eagle

Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge

FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played […]
247Sports

Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator

Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
littlerocksoiree.com

Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend

Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
Cameron Eittreim

810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited

One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
