Every good team has someone who’s “the glue” — the player who makes everything work and keeps everyone together. For Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, that’s Rylee Langerman. It’s a role she embraces for a program that’s on the rise in the SEC. But it’s not the only thing that matters to Rylee. She’s dealt with alopecia — a skin disease that causes hair loss — from a young age. And the challenges she’s faced have only made her stronger. Now, she’s become an advocate and a leader in the community for a fan base she loves… and the glue that holds her team together.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO