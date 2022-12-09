Trump was (and still is) addicted to the roars of his supporters more than he was concerned about the citizens he swore to protect. It's embarrassing when other countries, such as Vietnam, eradicated Covid while the President of The United States is STILL saying "It's not that bad. It's kinda like having the flu." If he would have simply erred on the side of caution and at least implemented social distancing and limited the number of people in a gathering, literally hundreds of thousands people would not be dead. While the rest of the world was protecting their citizens, he was holding rallys putting thousands of people at risk..
OMG. Tell that to all the people who lost a loved one, were hospitalized or ill or had a sick family member. Trump must be suffering from dementia. He needs help.
He did make it worse by failing to act until it was out of control. remember in the beginning he called it a hoax?
Comments / 119