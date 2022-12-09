Read full article on original website
CBS 58
2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
CBS 58
1 injured following rollover crash in Shorewood, public asked to avoid area
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are asking the public to avoid the area near E. Capitol and Wilson Drive Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14 due to a rollover crash. Authorities say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Capitol Drive crashed around 11:20 a.m., rolling to its side at the intersection.
CBS 58
Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive
WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
CBS 58
New police audio suggests communication delay for mother and daughter in Northridge Lake investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through an open records request, CBS 58 has obtained police communications that suggest a 20-minute delay in the search for 25-year-old Khalilah Brister and her 7-year-old daughter Tyrielle Jefferson. The mother and daughter were found dead in a submerged car last Thursday, one day after a...
CBS 58
8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
CBS 58
3 dead in crash involving DPW truck near Wisconsin Avenue and Mayfair Road
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three people are dead, including a city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) truck driver, following a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Authorities say just after 12 p.m., 911 calls reported a driver of a heavy duty DPW truck drove away...
CBS 58
2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
CBS 58
Shooting investigation shuts down I-94 WB, system ramps in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities shut down I-94 westbound in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to a shooting incident. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 10 a.m., all ramps from I-43 SB to I-94 WB as well as I-43/94 NB to I-94 WB were closed. Officials...
CBS 58
MPD officer recruits get new service weapons following accidental discharge incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over a month ago, the city of Milwaukee announced that they would replace their service weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, after several fired on their own, injuring several officers. On Wednesday, new police recruits got their hands on a new and safer service weapon. "What we're...
CBS 58
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to arrest of serial Culver's robber
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies throughout southern Wisconsin. Police say the man at large has been involved in a series of commercial robberies, including four...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs,...
CBS 58
Police call for public's help after violent night in Milwaukee, including double shooting in Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating eight shootings across the city that hurt nine people between Tuesday night, Dec. 13 and early Wednesday, Dec. 14. Milwaukee police say they're investigating all of these shootings Wednesday. In the 300 block of N. Water, a double shooting took place that...
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
CBS 58
Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
CBS 58
'She was an angel': Family gathers in memory of mother, 7-year-old found dead at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A heartbroken family came together Monday to say goodbye to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, discovered dead in a north side lake last week. The turnout was great on this cold, December day. They gathered at the scene, supporting each other as they grieve an incredible loss.
CBS 58
Boy charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mother appears in court
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 10-year-old boy who allegedly shot his mother to death appeared in court for the first time in person Wednesday afternoon. The child was automatically charged as an adult, which has caused a lot of controversy both locally and nationwide. In the courtroom, there was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say it happened around 2:15 p.m. near W. North Avenue and N. 2nd Street. The vehicle, a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima, was last seen traveling east on North Avenue, then...
CBS 58
Following murder of Milwaukee mail carrier, safety concerns grow for postal workers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the community mourns the loss of a postal worker killed on the job last week, fellow United States Postal Service (USPS) employees have continued safety concerns. "It's tough. Some people have come back to work, some people haven't yet," National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)...
CBS 58
'As long as it takes': After more than 7 months, local UAW members continue strike at Case plant in Racine
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On May 2, roughly 1,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of CNH Industrial-owned Case plants in Racine County and Burlington, Iowa, demanding a fair, competitive contract. On Dec. 13, over seven months later, an agreement has yet to be reached. "At this point, things...
