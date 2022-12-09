ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive

WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy