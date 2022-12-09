Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Harry Kane sends message to Gareth Southgate about England job
Harry Kane confirms he wants Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager despite their World Cup quarter-final exit.
Ben White returns to Arsenal training after abrupt World Cup departure
Ben White returns to Arsenal training after leaving England's World Cup camp early.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
Fans all say same thing as footage emerges showing Dutch players trying to put off Argentina in dramatic shootout loss
ARGENTINA'S World Cup win over Holland descended into chaos during the penalty shootout - after threatening to boil over throughout. Footage has emerged of the Dutch players trying to put off the Argentina stars before they took their penalties. After Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed Holland's first two...
Graham Potter provides worrying update on Armando Broja injury
Graham Potter provides worrying update on Armando Broja injury.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
Harry Kane's penalty record
A look at England and Tottenham star Harry Kane's penalty record for club and country
Gareth Taylor defiant about Man City's WSL title chances
Gareth Taylor assesses Man City's WSL title chances, despite dropping points against Man Utd.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
Jordan Henderson responds to England's World Cup exit
England's Jordan Henderson offers his thoughts on England's World Cup defeat against France.
Harry Kane's penalty miss against France leaves England legacy in limbo
Harry Kane is now England's record goalscorer - so why is his legacy still so checkered?
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Player ratings as Reds slip to mid-season friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings from the mid-season friendly between Liverpool and Lyon.
Kylian Mbappe joyously celebrates Harry Kane's penalty miss
Elite level football can be cruel and it was another penalty hoodoo at the World Cup for England as they crashed out of the tournament in the quarter finals aga
Chelsea dealt injury blow as striker leaves Aston Villa friendly on stretcher
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is stretchered off against Aston Villa with a suspected knee injury.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
