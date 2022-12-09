Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
Yardbarker
Oh Dear, Josh McDaniels Is Sounding Like Derek Carr Nowadays
Amid all of the losses this season, we’re starting to notice that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is lately sounding more like his quarterback Derek Carr. What exactly do we mean? We’re referring to the same pattern of putting the blame on themselves, a tune that Raider Nation is all too familiar with.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Sporting News
What is a dropkick? Giants punter Jamie Gillan uses little-known rule to try to salvage missed punt vs. Eagles
It's been tough sledding for the New York Giants. They'd lost two of their last three games heading into Sunday, and the game they didn't lose was a tie last week. As they continue to cling onto a potential playoff spot in the NFC, they had their recent struggles encapsulated in a punt from Jamie Gillan against the Eagles this week.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Sporting News
Dolphins-Chargers officials stir anger with questionable roughing call after Jaelan Phillips sacks Justin Herbert
NFL viewers are left again asking the question after Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips was flagged for a dubious, at best, roughing the passer penalty after sacking Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the third quarter on "Sunday Night Football." See if you can spot the penalty. The NBC booth was left...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched For 'Performance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota might be out for the season with a knee injury, but even if he hadn't gotten hurt, it sounds like he would have lost his starting job. On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder will start at QB moving forward....
NBC Sports
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
