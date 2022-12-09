ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Related
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook

The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTHR

US Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 to confirm Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
ARIZONA STATE
Gresham Outlook

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court eyes Florida's social media law

- The U.S. Supreme Court is slated on January 6th to discuss whether to take up a high-profile case about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. A court docket said justices are expected to consider the case during a...
FLORIDA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit

An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
MINNESOTA STATE
thetrace.org

‘No Time to Waste’: Illinois Democrats Want Sweeping Gun Reform

Illinois Democrats introduce sweeping gun reform bill. Five months after the Highland Park mass shooting, State House Democrats have proposed legislation banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and tightening gun permitting rules for people under 21. They hope to pass the legislation in early January: “We don’t have time to waste,” state Representative-elect Nabeela Syed told the Chicago Tribune. On the Hill: Survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to urge senators to pass a federal assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE

