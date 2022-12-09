Read full article on original website
Related
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook
The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Democrats respond to Judge Jennifer Dorow's Supreme Court bid
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ben Wikler, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, released a Tuesday statement following the news that Judge Jennifer Dorow is entering the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race in 2023. He said that a vote for Dorow would be a vote against the mandate of...
Neil Gorsuch Remarks During Supreme Court Gay Rights Case Spark Concern
The Trump-nominated conservative justice accused the state of Colorado of having subjected baker Jack Phillips to a "re-education program."
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
US Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 to confirm Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
ValueWalk
Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her
WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court eyes Florida's social media law
- The U.S. Supreme Court is slated on January 6th to discuss whether to take up a high-profile case about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. A court docket said justices are expected to consider the case during a...
Conservative Supreme Court justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Should ID of officers who kill suspects be kept secret? State Supreme Court considers it
Florida’s Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled during a hearing in Tallahassee over questions about whether a new law protecting the rights of crime victims can be used to keep secret the identities of police officers who kill a suspect in the line of duty.
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Florida Supreme Court hears arguments over whether police should be considered victims when they shoot someone
“An on-duty officer who uses force against a suspect is not acting as an individual, but rather as an agent of the government."
Illinois Supreme Court announces new domestic violence committee
The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the creation of a new Domestic Violence Committee. The high court wants to know how the state courts can better serve the needs of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,
thetrace.org
‘No Time to Waste’: Illinois Democrats Want Sweeping Gun Reform
Illinois Democrats introduce sweeping gun reform bill. Five months after the Highland Park mass shooting, State House Democrats have proposed legislation banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and tightening gun permitting rules for people under 21. They hope to pass the legislation in early January: “We don’t have time to waste,” state Representative-elect Nabeela Syed told the Chicago Tribune. On the Hill: Survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to urge senators to pass a federal assault weapons ban.
Comments / 0