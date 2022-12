Just two days after the passing of “Grandpa” Paul Baum, of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn fame, his wife “Grandma” Vera Baum passed away. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, which serves as a popular roadside stop for travelers between between Columbus and Cleveland, announced the passing of Vera Baum in a statement posted to its Facebook page over the weekend.

