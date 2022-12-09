Read full article on original website
opb.org
Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
KDRV
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
Kotek backs $200M-$300M for Oregon’s chip industry: ‘We have to be aggressive’
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek backed ambitious investment in Oregon’s chip industry Monday, suggesting the state might spend as much as $300 million in pursuit of billions more in federal spending. “We will have to send a signal very early in session, even in the first 30 days, that we’re going...
Readers respond: Oregon’s licensing backlog exacerbates nursing shortage
I was thankful to hear that Gov. Kate Brown has committed to strengthening Oregon’s health care system in the face of ongoing high demand, committing $25 million to help fund travel nurses to staff local hospitals (“Oregon’s struggling hospitals get emergency infusion of $25 million under Gov. Kate Brown’s order,” Dec. 7).
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
I-5 replacement bridge costs: $6 billion, with luck
The replacement Interstate Bridge will most likely cost $6 billion to build, program administrator Greg Johnson said on Friday.
Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
Channel 6000
Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
KATU.com
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database
SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes off the Oregon coast
A 4.0 earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon, Sunday morning.
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
opb.org
Performance venues, arts groups ask Oregon lawmakers for more COVID recovery funds
Performing arts organizations in Oregon say they’re still struggling to recover from the economic blow of COVID-19. They’re asking the Legislature for another round of funding to help them get back on their feet. Venues that rely on live audiences were among the hardest hit by the pandemic....
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
kezi.com
High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
Portland home sales have dropped nearly 40% in 1 year, study says
Despite the increasing price of homes from 2020 to 2022, the year-over-year data shows a slowing market.
