ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
opb.org

Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws

In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon

F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin

KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database

SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
BLUE RIVER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy