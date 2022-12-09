ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa. Firefighters arrived to find evidence of...
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
