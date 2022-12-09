Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
Trial of suspect accused of killing K9 Chucky continues
SAN ANTONIO — A new week begins in the trial of Matthew Mireles, who is accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer named Chucky in 2019. Mireles is accused of several counts of aggravated assault of a police...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking home in West Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street. Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver...
KTSA
4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa. Firefighters arrived to find evidence of...
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
KSAT 12
15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle...
Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after a man's body was found lying along the side of the road on the far-southwest side Monday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported the body near the intersection of Quintana and Kearney roads, just west of Von Ormy. He was wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot in the head, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a...
KTSA
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant found dead at his home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of one of their own. Lieutenant Jeremy Payne was found dead at his home Sunday morning. He was off-duty at the time. The cause and manner of his death haven’t been released but investigators...
KSAT 12
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into home, causing fire
SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a home on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. Police at the scene...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
KTSA
BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
Comments / 2